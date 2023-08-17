This Waterfront Wedding at the Wharf Featured Nautical Details and a Marvel-Themed Procession

It was love at first sight for Sean when he and Claire met at work. Eventually, the pair shared a first date that started with drinks at Dacha, followed by ramen at Daikaya. Six years later, Sean proposed at the peak of a hike, in the company of the pair’s best friends. Their black-tie nuptials at the Dockmaster Building at the Wharf featured nautical inspiration and gestures to the summer season, plus an homage to their beloved corgi: on the favors, cocktail napkins, and custom cookies at the dessert table.

For the procession, the groom and groomsmen made their entrances to a string quartet playing the Marvel opening theme. At the reception, an escort wall of mooncakes honored the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, on which the wedding took place. Claire’s favorite elements were the florals and iridescent details; Sean says the most meaningful detail was Claire’s groom gift—a gold-pearl-and-ruby calla-lily lapel pin designed by Mindy Lam Couture. “It was very James Bond in Goldfinger,” he says. Now it’s displayed in their home.

The Details

This wedding originally appeared in the June 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

