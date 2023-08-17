Weddings

This Waterfront Wedding at the Wharf Featured Nautical Details and a Marvel-Themed Procession

Another favorite element: a Chinese-holiday–inspired escort wall of mooncakes

It was love at first sight for Sean when he and Claire met at work. Eventually, the pair shared a first date that started with drinks at Dacha, followed by ramen at Daikaya. Six years later, Sean proposed at the peak of a hike, in the company of the pair’s best friends. Their black-tie nuptials at the Dockmaster Building at the Wharf featured nautical inspiration and gestures to the summer season, plus an homage to their beloved corgi: on the favors, cocktail napkins, and custom cookies at the dessert table.

For the procession, the groom and groomsmen made their entrances to a string quartet playing the Marvel opening theme. At the reception, an escort wall of mooncakes honored the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, on which the wedding took place. Claire’s favorite elements were the florals and iridescent details; Sean says the most meaningful detail was Claire’s groom gift—a gold-pearl-and-ruby calla-lily lapel pin designed by Mindy Lam Couture. “It was very James Bond in Goldfinger,” he says. Now it’s displayed in their home.

The Details

Planning and design: Ida Rose Events & Design

Florist: Petal’s Edge Floral Design

Invitations: Minted

Caterer: Main Event Caterers

Cake: Fluffy Thoughts

Hair and makeup: Makeup by Ana B

Bride’s attire: Sarah Seven from Lovely Bride in Georgetown

Groom’s attire: Knot Standard

Bridesmaids’ attire: BHLDN, Georgetown

Music: Cherry Blossom String Quartet; Dan Goldman Events

Cookies: Sugar Rex

Tent: EIS Group

Bars and other rentals: Something Vintage

Photographer: Kir Tuben

 

This wedding originally appeared in the June 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

