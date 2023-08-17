This Waterfront Wedding at the Wharf Featured Nautical Details and a Marvel-Themed Procession

It was love at first sight for Sean when he and Claire met at work. Eventually, the pair shared a first date that started with drinks at Dacha, followed by ramen at Daikaya. Six years later, Sean proposed at the peak of a hike, in the company of the pair’s best friends. Their black-tie nuptials at the Dockmaster Building at the Wharf featured nautical inspiration and gestures to the summer season, plus an homage to their beloved corgi: on the favors, cocktail napkins, and custom cookies at the dessert table.
For the procession, the groom and groomsmen made their entrances to a string quartet playing the Marvel opening theme. At the reception, an escort wall of mooncakes honored the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, on which the wedding took place. Claire’s favorite elements were the florals and iridescent details; Sean says the most meaningful detail was Claire’s groom gift—a gold-pearl-and-ruby calla-lily lapel pin designed by Mindy Lam Couture. “It was very James Bond in Goldfinger,” he says. Now it’s displayed in their home.
The Details
Planning and design: Ida Rose Events & Design
Florist: Petal’s Edge Floral Design
Invitations: Minted
Caterer: Main Event Caterers
Cake: Fluffy Thoughts
Hair and makeup: Makeup by Ana B
Bride’s attire: Sarah Seven from Lovely Bride in Georgetown
Groom’s attire: Knot Standard
Bridesmaids’ attire: BHLDN, Georgetown
Music: Cherry Blossom String Quartet; Dan Goldman Events
Cookies: Sugar Rex
Tent: EIS Group
Bars and other rentals: Something Vintage
Photographer: Kir Tuben
