9 Corn Mazes to Try This Fall in the DC Area

This piece was updated on September 13, 2023. It was originally published on October 5, 2021.

While the District itself may have a dearth of corn mazes, luckily enough, there are several options for the delightfully meandering fall excursion nearby. So if you’re looking to get lost in a maze of maize, check out some of our picks below.

Blue Ridge Mountain Maze

165 Old Ridge Rd., Lovingston, Va.

This venue has a daytime corn maze and also a nighttime one, with public campfire spaces and s’mores available to munch on. The new location at Blue Toad Hard Cider also boasts seasonal sips straight from the orchard. Tickets are $13 and under and $12 on Fridays from 12 PM to 5 PM. The maze is open from September 23 to November 6.

Butler’s Orchard

22222 Davis Mill Rd., Germantown, Md.

Butler’s 43rd annual Pumpkin Festival not only features their twisted corn maze, but also live music, corn hole games, a corn box, and premium activities like face painting and pony rides for an additional cost. The festival goes from September 23 to October 29 with tickets ranging from $10 to $17. Buy tickets ahead of time for a $2 discount from walk-up prices.

Cox Farms

15621 Braddock Rd., Centreville

Enter the “Cornundrum” at your own risk, for a maze filled with pirates, jungles and more. A fall festival starts September 16 and runs through November 7, with additional attractions such as numerous slides to slide down and numerous farm animals to feed. The farm transforms into spooky Fields of Fear on Friday and Saturday nights from September 22 to November 4 (as well as Sunday, October 8), and the corn maze becomes a “Cornightmare.” Daytime ticket prices range from $10 to $25, and Fields of Fear prices range from $30 to $40.

MD Corn Maze

389 Gambrills Rd., Gambrills, Md.

The corn maze takes on a new personality each year, debuting a superhero-themed maze this fall. After the maze, visit the general store or give the zip line a try. The maze opens on September 16 with tickets starting at $16. Meet your favorite superheroes on opening weekend, and bring your pooch on designated dog-friendly days (November 4 and November 5) for an autumnal adventure.

Montpelier Farms

1720 Crain Highway North, Upper Marlboro, Md.

“Alien Invasion” is the theme of this year’s Upper Marlboro maze. But if the 7-acre maze is a little too intense for you, try out the property’s smaller corn maze. The farm also features hayrides, playgrounds for the kiddos, and pumpkin bowling. This year, there will also be a new giant slide. General admission ranges from $14 to $19, and the maze is open from September 16 to November 5.

Wayside Farm

5273 Harry Byrd Highway, Berryville, Va.

Get lost (but not too lost!) in this farm’s Baby Yoda-themed maze. Once you conquer the 10-acre pathway, enjoy a plethora of quintessential fall activities such as hayrides or pumpkin picking.The farm opens September 23, with tickets available between $14 and $27 per person.

Cornfusion Corn Maze

2020 Garrett Road, Manchester, Md.

The farm features a maze paying homage to real and fictitious scientists, as well as other activities like an obstacle course, giant pumpkin corral, and straw jump. The maze and other fall festivities begin on September 16. The farm stays open until 10 PM on Fridays and Saturdays for a flashlight maze. Regular admission is $18, and the farm is open weekends through October 29.



Liberty Mills Farm

9166 Liberty Mills Road Somerset, VA

You can choose from four different paths in this 34-acre maze shaped like musical instruments. Routes include the Story Maze, the Trivia Maze, the Hole Punch Maze (the farm’s longest maze), and the Mystery Maze, where you won’t have any maps to guide you around. The walking puzzles are open from September 9 to November 11, and tickets range from $12 to $20.

Greenstreet Gardens

391 West Bay Front Rd., Lothian, Md.

This farm hosts a weekend Fall Festival from September 16 to October 18, featuring hayrides and a 5-acre maze designed to look like the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus. Admission is $16.





