This Wedding Party Included 18 Bridesmaids

For escort wall inspiration or big wedding party ideas (29 to be exact!), take a chapter from Grace and Marlon’s Cosmos Club wedding. The New York couple chose their DC venue because Grace had been in awe of its ballroom ever since she was a flower girl at her godmother’s wedding in 1995. “A stunning reception venue, along with a show-stopping church, were both on the top of our priority list,” says the couple—and the Cosmos Club didn’t disappoint.

As for their picture-worthy champagne escort wall, Grofik Installations created the interactive design, which Grace says was important for setting the tone for their reception. Along with the escort wall, Grace and Marlon’s celebration included a well-planned menu, featuring passed appetizers, like ahi tuna poke and mini lobster rolls, Cosmos’ famous popovers, tomato bisque, and a main course of either filet mignon or salmon. Guests were also treated to a choice of chocolate cake with buttercream frosting or pumpkin cake with cinnamon cream cheese frosting. The night concluded with their band playing all their favorite hits and a late-night pizza delivery.

The Details:

Photographer: Beloved Agency | Venue + Catering: Hay Adams Hotel | Planning + Design: Erica Paige Events and Parties | Florist: Flor de Casa | Invitations: Paper Parlor | Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop | Hair + Makeup: MAB Artistry | Bride’s Attire: Suzanne Neville (jumpsuit and dress); Jenny Packham (feathered cape); Peter Langner (veil); Jimmy Choo (shoes) | Bridesmaid Attire: Badgley Mischka | Groom’s Attire: Tom James Clothing | Groomsmen Attire: Suit Supply | Music: Encore from Washington Talent | Photo booth, lighting: Encore from Washington Talent | Chairs and linens: DC Rentals Dance floor: SHOUT!