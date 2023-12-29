Weddings

A New Orleans-Inspired Backyard Wedding in DC

A second line, which led the newlyweds around the neighborhood, was the couple's favorite part.

Written by | Photographed by Kate Fine Art Photography | Published on

It was important for Aysha and Brad to have their wedding reflect their personalities and to also feel “homie,” so they opted to marry at Brad’s parents’ house in DC and chose to incorporate a New Orleans theme to honor his Nola roots. Along with jewel-toned decorations, and a fusion New Orleans-inspired menu, their fun-filled celebration even included a second line, which the couple says was their favorite moment of the day. ‘We exited the ceremony and walked around the neighborhood, accompanied by two horn players, and all of our family and friends. It was a blast!” 

As for the wedding attire, the bride paired a Savannah Miller gown with her bridesmaids emerald-colored gowns, and the groom wore an Indochino suit inscribed with the wedding date, and fleur de lis-printed socks. 

The Details

Photographer: Kate Fine Art Photography

Venue: Private Home

Planning + Design: Bright Occasions

Florist: Petals & Promises

Invitations: Paperless Post

Catering + Cake: Get Plated

Hair Stylist: Carola Myers

Makeup Artist: Mimi Tran

Bride’s Attire: Savannah Miller from Loho

Groom’s Attire: Indochino

Music/Entertainment: Lucy Black Entertainment (ceremony and second line) and DJ Les Talusan (reception)

Transportation: Sunny’s

Videographer: Feeling Wedding Films 

 

