A New Orleans-Inspired Backyard Wedding in DC

It was important for Aysha and Brad to have their wedding reflect their personalities and to also feel “homie,” so they opted to marry at Brad’s parents’ house in DC and chose to incorporate a New Orleans theme to honor his Nola roots. Along with jewel-toned decorations, and a fusion New Orleans-inspired menu, their fun-filled celebration even included a second line, which the couple says was their favorite moment of the day. ‘We exited the ceremony and walked around the neighborhood, accompanied by two horn players, and all of our family and friends. It was a blast!”

As for the wedding attire, the bride paired a Savannah Miller gown with her bridesmaids emerald-colored gowns, and the groom wore an Indochino suit inscribed with the wedding date, and fleur de lis-printed socks.

The Details