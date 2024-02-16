PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in January

10

Where: 7686 Ballestrade Ct., McLean

How much: $4,150,000

Listing agents: Patricia Hill-Tilch and Atlaf Mohamed, Compass

Buyer’s agent: Charles Chen, United Realty

This gated French-style home spreads across 11,445 square feet on nearly an acre. Inside the three-story residence there’s six bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half-baths, an elevator, five fireplaces, a theater room, an exercise studio, and a lounge with an aquarium. Other features include a stone patio, a fenced backyard, and a heated three-car garage.

9

Where: 2122 S St., NW

How much: $4,625,000

Listing agents: Nancy Taylor Bubes and Liz Dangio, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Antonia Ketabchi, Redfin Corp.

This recently renovated Kalorama townhouse has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, three fireplaces, an elevator, and a roof deck across four levels. The 5,216-square-foot home also comes with a built-in sound system, a swimming pool, an attached garage, and a motor court.

8

Where: 8104 E Boulevard Dr., Alexandria

How much: $4,825,000

Listing agent: Janet Price, McEnearney Associates

Buyer’s agent: Phyllis Patterson, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This four-level Colonial, which was built two years ago, spans across 7,637 square feet on almost two acres of land. There’s six bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half-baths, four fireplaces, high ceilings, a three-season living room, a wine cellar, a covered grilling porch, and enough parking spaces for 12 vehicles.

7

Where: 4435 Cathedral Ave., NW

How much: $4,925,000

Listing agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Jeff Wilson, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This 1920s Georgian Revival-style abode in Wesley Heights offers a half-acre of land and more than 6,500 square feet of living space. The three-story home comes with six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, four fireplaces, an elevator, a reception foyer, a sunroom, and a roof deck. Outside, there’s a huge backyard with a pool, a water fountain, and a garden.

6

Where: 1849 Massachusetts Ave., McLean

How much: $4,969,860

Listing agent: Scott Shawkey, Capital Area Homes at Keller Williams Realty

Buyer’s agent: Gurdeep Mangat, Century 21 New Millennium

This newly built contemporary home comes with seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two half-baths, two fireplaces, an elevator, a loft, a recreation room, a wine cellar, and a fitness room across 9,637 square feet. You’ll also find a rock garden and a three-car garage on the nearly half-acre property.

5

Where: 2703 Dumbarton St., NW

How much: $4,970,000

Listing and buyer’s agent: Kara Sheehan, Washington Fine Properties

This Federal-style townhouse in the Georgetown neighborhood spans across five stories with 3,940 square feet, four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a fireplace.

4

Where: 6616 Fernwood Ct., Bethesda

How much: $7,550,000

Listing agents: Blake Hering and Samer Kuraishi, the ONE Street Company

Buyer’s agent: Shazza Ahsan, Pearson Smith Realty

The Colonial new build spans 11,397 square feet on more than an acre of land. Inside, there’s seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half-baths, plus four fireplaces, a gym, a theater, and LED lighting installed throughout the house. Outdoor features include a screen porch, a deck, a flagstone patio, a swimming pool, and a three-car garage with a lift.

3

Where: 906 Turkey Run Rd., McLean

How much: $8,025,000

Listing agents: Piper Yerks and Penny Yerks, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Theresa Valencic, Long & Foster Real Estate

This five-bedroom Colonial sits on more than two acres and has five bathrooms and three half-baths. The 6,298-square-foot home also features four fireplaces, 12-foot-high ceilings, a two-story family room, a two-story library, a recreation room, a theater, a wine cellar, and a fitness room. There’s also a screen porch, patio, a fire pit, a pool, and two garages.

2

Where: 2438 Belmont Rd., NW

How much: $8,200,000

Listing agents: Patrick Chauvin and Nicole Powell, Compass

Buyer’s agent: Russell Firestone, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Lobbyist and Democratic strategist Tony Podesta used to live in this Kalorama home before he put it on the market last summer. The four-story house was originally built in 1929 and has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two-half baths across 9,200 square feet of space. It also comes with a glass helix staircase, an elevator, a basement-level guest suite, a wine cellar that can house more than 9,600 bottles, and a separate delivery entrance. Outside, there’s a wood-fired pizza oven, a kitchen, terraced gardens, and a two-car garage.

1

Where: 8801 Fernwood Rd., Bethesda

How much: $9,250,000

Listing agent: Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Linda Ridenour, Taylor Properties.

The prize for the month’s most expensive residential sale goes to this sprawling Bradley Hills Grove estate. The mansion spreads across 15,000 square feet on almost three acres of land. It comes with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and two half-baths, as well as two elevators, a 19-foot-long greeting hall, an indoor swimming pavilion, a gym, a Turkish bath, and a steam room. There’s also a covered outdoor kitchen a stone terrace, a gazebo, rear gardens, and a three-car garage.

