3 DC-Area Listings to Check Out

Here are three homes for sale that caught our eye this week.

1

A Takoma Park bungalow

Price: $695,000

Where: 623 Elm Ave., Takoma Park

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/2

Lot Size: 0.17 acre

Listing Agent: Daniel Metcalf, Perennial Real Estate

There is no shortage of green in this 1925 cottage bungalow. This three-story home mixes original architectural details with modern updates, like its renovated kitchen featuring new quartz countertops, a built-in spice rack and stainless steel appliances. Its main level has two bedrooms and an updated dual-entry bathroom that connects the hall and the primary bedroom. The fenced backyard has a deck and shed for extra storage.

2

A DC rowhouse

Price: $850,000

Where: 1634 Fourth St., NW

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/2.5

Lot Size: 0.02 acre

Listing Agent: Jennifer Knoll, Compass

This federal-style rowhouse, located in Truxton Circle, has a modern interior with an open floor plan. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and an island with stone countertops. The two bedrooms are on the second level, and the home has hardwood floors on both levels. A private outdoor space has a shed and a parking pad with a garage door.

3

A contemporary in Reston

Price: $1.425 million

Where: 11409 Fieldstone Ln., Reston

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5/4

Lot Size: 0.49

Listing Agent: Dale Repshas, Long & Foster Real Estate

This contemporary home boasts a private backyard with a heated pool, a deck and an abundance of evergreen trees that provide plenty of shade. The house spans three stories, with hardwood floors on most of the main and top levels. The lower level flooring is vinyl tile. A red cedar sauna is on the lower level. An open house is scheduled for Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.