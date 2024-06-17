Weddings

A Flower-Filled Wedding at District Winery

The color scheme was blush, white, and blue.

Written by
| Photographed by Judah Avenue | Published on

Asantewaa, a healthcare operations professional from Boston, and Kenneth, an attorney from Tallahassee, first connected on Hinge. Because the met during the pandemic, their first date was a walk around Central Park. Fourteen months later, Kenneth proposed inside the butterfly exhibit at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, where her friends were waiting to surprise her.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For the July wedding, the pair chose a “summer garden-party” theme at District Winery in DC with a color palette of white, blush, and blue. Among the floral details were a cascading floral arch that doubled as the backdrop of the ceremony as well as the cake table, and a hanging floral installation above the dance floor. Asantewaa’s favorite parts of the day were the Caribbean rum cake—a tradition in her family—and, she says “how great Kenneth looked in his kente cloth bowtie.” Kenneth’s favorite part was the view from the venue’s outdoor patio. In addition to a dinner served family style, the menu included a popcorn bar and take-away “bodega breakfast sammies,” which were a nod to the couple’s subsequent move to New York City. See the details of their big day below.

fr asantewaa kenneth wedding at district winery wedding photographer in washington dc virginia maryland-359
fr asantewaa kenneth wedding at district winery wedding photographer in washington dc virginia maryland-353

fr asantewaa kenneth wedding at district winery wedding photographer in washington dc virginia maryland-260
fr asantewaa kenneth wedding at district winery wedding photographer in washington dc virginia maryland-280

fr asantewaa kenneth wedding at district winery wedding photographer in washington dc virginia maryland-522
fr asantewaa kenneth wedding at district winery wedding photographer in washington dc virginia maryland-546

The Details

Photographs: Judah Avenue 

Venue: District Winery

Planning and design: Statuesque Events 

Florist: Bella Fiori Events 

Invitations: Minted

Caterer: District Winery 

Cake: Fluffy Thoughts Cakes; Crown Bakery (Caribbean cake)

Hairstylist: Salon Otiti 

Makeup: Allison Fax (bride); Tanesha Williams Beauty (bridesmaids)

Bride’s attire: Carolina Herrera

Bridal alterations: Be Fitted Tailoring Co

Groom’s attire: Ted Baker London

Bridesmaids’ attire: Amsale from Bella Bridesmaids

Groomsmen’s attire: Indochino 

Music: DJ Diddy

Officiant: Dr Ohemaa Poku

Hotel: Thompson Hotel DC

Livestream: C Spot Media

Custom name plates: Z Creative Gifts Studio on Etsy 

 

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day