A Flower-Filled Wedding at District Winery

Asantewaa, a healthcare operations professional from Boston, and Kenneth, an attorney from Tallahassee, first connected on Hinge. Because the met during the pandemic, their first date was a walk around Central Park. Fourteen months later, Kenneth proposed inside the butterfly exhibit at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, where her friends were waiting to surprise her.

For the July wedding, the pair chose a “summer garden-party” theme at District Winery in DC with a color palette of white, blush, and blue. Among the floral details were a cascading floral arch that doubled as the backdrop of the ceremony as well as the cake table, and a hanging floral installation above the dance floor. Asantewaa’s favorite parts of the day were the Caribbean rum cake—a tradition in her family—and, she says “how great Kenneth looked in his kente cloth bowtie.” Kenneth’s favorite part was the view from the venue’s outdoor patio. In addition to a dinner served family style, the menu included a popcorn bar and take-away “bodega breakfast sammies,” which were a nod to the couple’s subsequent move to New York City. See the details of their big day below.

The Details

