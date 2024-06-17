A Flower-Filled Wedding at District Winery

Asantewaa, a healthcare operations professional from Boston, and Kenneth, an attorney from Tallahassee, first connected on Hinge. Because the met during the pandemic, their first date was a walk around Central Park. Fourteen months later, Kenneth proposed inside the butterfly exhibit at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, where her friends were waiting to surprise her.
For the July wedding, the pair chose a “summer garden-party” theme at District Winery in DC with a color palette of white, blush, and blue. Among the floral details were a cascading floral arch that doubled as the backdrop of the ceremony as well as the cake table, and a hanging floral installation above the dance floor. Asantewaa’s favorite parts of the day were the Caribbean rum cake—a tradition in her family—and, she says “how great Kenneth looked in his kente cloth bowtie.” Kenneth’s favorite part was the view from the venue’s outdoor patio. In addition to a dinner served family style, the menu included a popcorn bar and take-away “bodega breakfast sammies,” which were a nod to the couple’s subsequent move to New York City. See the details of their big day below.
The Details
Photographs: Judah Avenue
Venue: District Winery
Planning and design: Statuesque Events
Florist: Bella Fiori Events
Invitations: Minted
Caterer: District Winery
Cake: Fluffy Thoughts Cakes; Crown Bakery (Caribbean cake)
Hairstylist: Salon Otiti
Makeup: Allison Fax (bride); Tanesha Williams Beauty (bridesmaids)
Bride’s attire: Carolina Herrera
Bridal alterations: Be Fitted Tailoring Co
Groom’s attire: Ted Baker London
Bridesmaids’ attire: Amsale from Bella Bridesmaids
Groomsmen’s attire: Indochino
Music: DJ Diddy
Officiant: Dr Ohemaa Poku
Hotel: Thompson Hotel DC
Livestream: C Spot Media
Custom name plates: Z Creative Gifts Studio on Etsy