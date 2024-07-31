Our Events

Photos from Best of Washington 2024

This year's "saloon soirée" event brought the Wild West to DC.

Written by
| Published on
Crowd shot of the Best of Washington event

Food aficionados from all over converged at the National Building Museum on Thursday, July 25 for Washingtonian’s highly anticipated Best of Washington tasting event. This year’s saloon soirée themed event dazzled attendees with an unforgettable evening. Attendees enjoyed a variety of mouthwatering bites and delicious cocktails, complete with lively country tunes courtesy of Mixing Maryland and unique western photo opportunities.

Over 60 distinguished local restaurants, many featured on Washingtonian’s esteemed Top 100 Best Restaurants 2024 list, presented their signature dishes, offering attendees a prime chance to explore new culinary favorites. During the event, guests voted for their favorite restaurant and RUTA was awarded the People’s Choice Award. We also had our food critics anonymously sampling bites, and the Critics’ Choice Award was given to RANIA.

In between savoring exquisite bites, guests could visit our custom sponsor lounges, where they mingled and enjoyed fun activities. A special thank you to our generous sponsors who made this remarkable event possible: The Embassy of the State of Qatar in the United States, American Beverage Association, Diageo, GEICO, MGM National Harbor, Turkish Airlines, and United Bank.

Proceeds from this event benefitted the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Thank you to our design partner, Design Foundry for providing the perfect western ambiance for the night, and thank you to our amazing logistics partner Stratus Firm, for helping it all come to life!

This event also couldn’t happen without our incredible team of vendors and partners: BBJ Latavola, Breakthru Beverage, ArtStella Productions, Constellation Brands, Extraordinary Entertainment, Occasions Catering, Paradise Cove Canned Cocktails, Molecular Food & Cocktails, Please Bring Chips, Postgame Seltzer, Perfect Settings, MJ Valet, Right Place Studio, SNAP Entertainment, Something Vintage, and Washington Talent Agency.

If you took a photo at one of the photo booths at the event, you can check out your images here!

Photographs by Dan Swartz/Revamp, Sarah Heaton, and David Claypool.

Guests sampling bites from several of the restaurants at the National Building Museum
Our stilt walkers provided ample entertainment throughout the night
There were several decorated bars where guests could get fun cocktails in the “Waterin’ Hole”
Attendees getting a video taken with the Glambot mini
At Geico’s sponsor lounge, attendees could get an “old time” photo with a variety of costumes and props
Throughout the night, attendees played Texas Hold ‘Em in United Bank’s lounge
Turkish Airlines provided a fun 360 photo booth for their lounge guests
2 lucky attendees won free flights to Turkey courtesy of Turkish Airlines
Erich and Amanda Cabe
Sura team placing out samples for attendees
Calsin Hoyle of Molecular Food & Cocktails and her team crafted custom mocktails for our VIP guests
American Beverage Association President and CEO, Kevin Keane, Washingtonian President and CEO Cathy Merrill, and Kaiser Associates’ Anthony Polcari
Rania team placing out their winning Critics’ Choice dish
The Voltaggio Brothers
Qatar’s Dr. Hamad Mohamed Al Muftah and Washingtonian CEO Cathy Merrill
Arian June, Tamika Tremaglio, and Rashida MacMurray-Abdullah
Sophia Sokolowski and Luka Ignac
Andrew Kovalcin, Joe Maloney, Bennett Richardson
The Maydan team gave exclusive bites to our VIPs
The American Beverage Association also provided non-alcholic drinks for guests to stay hydrated
MGM lounge visitors received a personalized leather keychain
Mark Ein and John McCarthy
Not only were their tasty bites, but there were also delicious cocktails
Palette 22 team with their signature dish and drink

Guests had a blast on the dance floor

Danesha Price-Quintanilla
