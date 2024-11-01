Photos from Washingtonian’s 2024 Tech Titans Reception

On Tuesday, October 29th, Washington DC’s Tech leaders gathered at ilili Restaurant to celebrate being named as one of Washingtonian’s 2024 Tech Titans! The list features current tech leaders and rising stars in the industry. The cocktail reception brought honorees together to connect, enjoy food and drinks, and of course, get a picture at the highly sought after Washingtonian faux cover photo booth.

President and CEO of Washingtonian, Cathy Merrill opened the evening by congratulating the honorees, and thanking the event sponsors. Verizon’s Mario Acosta-Velez followed with remarks highlighting Verizon’s work in the tech industry and shared information on their new initiatives.

The vibrant atmosphere of ilili created the perfect backdrop for the evening, and guests enjoyed the Lebanese cuisine. ilili’s bar featured PepsiCo products so guests could pick and choose their own mixers. Those who wished to share more intimate chats could sit in the customized PepsiCo or Verizon lounge.

Thank you to our sponsors for making this event possible:

PepsiCo

Verizon

J.P. Morgan

Amazon

Thank you to our venue and vendor partners:

ilili Restaurant

Washington Talent Agency

Mixing Maryland

Lee’s Flower Shop

Photos by Joy Asico-Smith