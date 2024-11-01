Our Events

Photos from Washingtonian’s 2024 Tech Titans Reception

Washington DC’s Tech superstars and innovative leaders gathered to toast to their accomplishments

Washingtonian Tech Titans at ilili Restaurant on Tuesday, October 29th, 2024 in Washington. Photograph by Joy Asico-Smith/Asico Photo.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Washington DC’s Tech leaders gathered at ilili Restaurant to celebrate being named as one of Washingtonian’s 2024 Tech Titans! The list features current tech leaders and rising stars in the industry. The cocktail reception brought honorees together to connect, enjoy food and drinks, and of course, get a picture at the highly sought after Washingtonian faux cover photo booth. 

President and CEO of Washingtonian, Cathy Merrill opened the evening by congratulating the honorees, and thanking the event sponsors. Verizon’s Mario Acosta-Velez followed with remarks highlighting Verizon’s work in the tech industry and shared information on their new initiatives.  

The vibrant atmosphere of ilili created the perfect backdrop for the evening, and guests enjoyed the Lebanese cuisine. ilili’s bar featured PepsiCo products so guests could pick and choose their own mixers. Those who wished to share more intimate chats could sit in the customized PepsiCo or Verizon lounge. 

Thank you to our sponsors for making this event possible:

PepsiCo

Verizon

J.P. Morgan

Amazon

 

Thank you to our venue and vendor partners:

ilili Restaurant

Washington Talent Agency

Mixing Maryland

Lee’s Flower Shop

Photos by Joy Asico-Smith

The PepsiCo team Shantise Mathis, Kathryn Dunning, Ghilianie Soto, Jonathan George, Greg Yahr, Andrea Moribe, Sarah Towles and Taylor Lustig
The 2024 Tech Titans feature
J.P. Morgan’s Vivienne Pham, Lexi Allner, and Tom Michael
Amazon’s Dan O’Conner and Andrew Harris
Verizon’s Mario Acosta-Velez, Washingtonian‘s Cathy Merrill, ASPR’s Adam Shapiro, and DC Innovation & Technology Inclusion Council’s Thomas Sanchez
Sands Capital Ventures’ Scott Frederick, Ardent Venture Partners’ Phil Bronner, and Sands Capital Ventures’ Nick Graziano
The Kickback With Keri’s Keri Henderson, PROOF’s Jennifer Schretter, ItinAFairy’s Kirsten Tucker, and CoTripper’s Krystin Hargrove
Amazon’s Steve Hartell, NTIA, U.S. Department of Commerce’s Grace Abuhamad, Amazon’s Jena Gross, and NTIA, U.S. Department of Commerce’s Alan Davidson
J.P. Morgan’s Kevin Sturn and Keymari Johnson
Washingtonian magazine cover photo booth provided by Washington Talent Agency.
ilili Restaurant was the perfect venue to celebrate this year’s honorees!
Attendees were able to experience bites of ilili’s delicious food
Verizon’s Mario Acosta-Velez giving remarks with President and CEO of Washingtonian Cathy Merrill
Verizon’s sponsor lounge
PepsiCo products featured at the bar
SoundExchange’s Emily Fulp and Mike Huppe
Dreamteams’ James Patterson, EVERFI’s Ellen Patterson, Halcyon Venture Partners’ Dahna Goldstein, and Fonbnk’s Chris Duffus
Maryland TEDCO’s Jack Miner and ALIVE Podcast Network’s Yusuf Henriques
Howard University & PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship’s Erin Horne McKinney and Dr. Kwelli Zukeri
Adlumin, Inc’s Robert Johnston and Whitney Johnston, J.P. Morgan’s Vivienne Pham, and Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation’s Tom Weithman
Mixing Maryland spinning some lively tracks!
IRS’s Merici Vinton and CFPB’s Maria Bazon
REQ’s Lisa Throckmorton, Amazon’s Tim Doyle, Salesforce’s Genna Gwynn, and Ellevoy’s Jennie Blumenthal
PAX’s Matthew Hanson, Washingtonian‘s Susan Farkas, and PepsiCo’s Taylor Lustig
ilili ended the night by serving their signature baklava.

More:
Hannah Guy-Mozenter
Manager, Marketing & Events

