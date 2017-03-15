St. Patrick’s Day is Friday, March 17. Restaurants and bars are ready to celebrate, whether you want a hearty plate of corned beef, or a full-on Irish party.

Parties and festivities:

Suburbia at Union Market

1309 5th St., NW

Head to Union Market for the Shamrock & Roll St. Patrick’s Day celebration with BYT, featuring $5 frozen Irish coffees, Guinness pints, and Jameson shots. Enjoy food specials from Buffalo & Bergen, the District Fish Wife, Rappahannock Oyster Co., Bidwell, and Red Apron Butcher. In addition to food and drinks, check out the live music, Irish dancers, face painting, a photobooth, and more.

When: March 17, from 5 to 10 pm

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave., NW

This Bloomingdale pub is hosting a variety of cultural festivities for St. Patrick’s Day. Head in on Friday for live music from the four-piece Tomac River Line band, which will play bluegrass, Irish, country, and fiddle tunes beginning at 7 pm.

When: March 17

The Black Squirrel

2427 18th St., NW

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with green drinks, Irish Depth Charges, and authentic Irish beer like O’Hara’s from County Carlow, Ireland. If you’re hungry, try homemade corned beef and cabbage, green eggs over corned beef hash, corned beef potato skins, and shepherd’s pie.

When: March 17, starting at 2 pm

Mad Fox Brewing Company

444 W Broad St., Falls Church

Mad Fox’s 6th annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration kicks off with live music from Magnolia Blue, party favors, and some house-brewed traditional Irish beers like St. James Irish Dry Stout and Tori’s Rockstar Red Irish Red Ale.

When: March 17, from 3 to 10 pm

Clover Beer Fest

1300 1st St., SE

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day the right way with your favorite Irish beers and ciders (100+), and unlimited access to green beer. Not to mention plenty of DC-area food vendors, live music, and of course, the sweet sound of bagpipes.

When: March 18, from 1 to 9 pm

DC Leprecrawl

The 3rd annual DC Leprecrawl kicks off this Saturday with $3 beer specials, including Guinness, Harp, and Smithwick’s from Chinatown’s leading bars.

When: March 18

Food and drink specials:

District Doughnut

749 8th St., SE

Make St. Patrick’s Day sweet with “Luck of the Irish” doughnut selections, including a Baileys Irish cream glaze and a chocolate shamrock.

When: March 16 to 19

GCDC Grilled Cheese Bar

1730 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, GCDC is rolling out Irish-themed food and drink specials like Irish tater tots loaded with melted Kerrygold cheddar and topped with homemade corned beef ($11). All-day drink specials include cans of Murphy’s Irish Stout for $6, and Jameson Irish Whiskey for $3.

When: March 17 to March 19

Red Apron Burger Bar

1323 Connecticut Ave., NW

Enjoy a St. Patrick’s Day-themed burger from Red Apron’s new “burger of the month” series. March’s burger special is a triple-decker beast: two beef patties and a corned beef patty, topped with white American cheese and garnished with bacon-braised cabbage and hot mustard.

When: Through March

City Tap House

901 9th St., NW

On St. Patrick’s Day, you can pair a beer from one of City Tap’s 40 draft lines with food specials, including corned beef and cabbage spring rolls and fish and chips—available all day.

When: March 17

Driftwood Kitchen

400 H St., NE

Opening early at 2 pm for St. Patrick’s Day, Driftwood is serving up a number of drink specials: $5 Guinness bottles, $6 Jameson shots, $5 Flying Dog’s Lucky SOB Irish Red Ale, and $8 Irish Mules.

When: March 17, from 2 pm to 10 pm

Soapstone Market

4465 Connecticut Ave., NW

Soapstone celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a potluck party and a special on-theme menu, featuring corned beef brisket, shepherd’s pie, Guinness beef stew, and Irish soda bread.

When: March 17, from 6 to 9 pm

The Sovereign

1206 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Toast the green holiday with Fantôme Vertignasse beer on draft. The naturally-green saison is brewed with fresh spinach juice and Indian spices. You can also enjoy 18 different bottled beers and drafts from the Fantôme brewery.

When: March 17, from 5 to 11 pm

Logan Tavern

1423 P St., NW

Logan Tavern is whipping up bangers and mash or Irish beef stew (both $18), and a stout float with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, and toasted hazelnuts for dessert ($10.50). Holiday cocktails include a Dublin Mule, Irish Old Fashioned, Guinness, and Jameson specials. And for some added fun, each table will receive a St. Patrick’s Day trivia card with a chance to win prizes.

When: March 17, from 5 pm until close

Irish Inn at Glen Echo

6119 Tulane Ave., Glen Echo

Stay for lunch and dinner at the Irish Inn’s St. Patrick’s Day food celebration. Lunch is two courses for $25, which includes a choice of appetizers (i.e. potato leek soup, smoked trout salad) and entrees such as fish and chips and Irish lamb stew. The dinner menu features the same food as lunch, plus Irish desserts like Guinness bread pudding ($45 per person).

When: March 17, 11 am to 3:30 pm and 4 pm to 10 pm

BLT Steak

1625 I St., NW

Drinkers can get their fill of Irish whiskey with a flight on St. Patrick’s Day ($30), including one ounce each of Tullamore Dew, Teeling Irish Whiskey, and Redbreast 12-year.

When: March 17

District Distilling Co.

1414 U St., NW

Executive chef Justin Bittner is whipping up his spin on the St. Patrick’s Day staple of corned beef and cabbage. His version is made with Roseda Farms dry-aged beef brisket and served with halved potatoes, chopped cabbage, and green beans ($25).

When: March 17

