Food and Drink Specials and Fun Watch Parties for MLB All-Star Week in DC

The MLB All-Star Game festivities kick off this Friday in DC, and run through the big game on Tuesday at Nationals Park. It’s going to be a busy, baseball-packed five days with all of the games and fan-friendly activities leading up to the grand finale; see our full event guide for more details.

So where should you be eating, drinking, and watching? Here are bars and restaurants around Navy Yard (and throughout the city) that are running specials, happy hours, swag giveaways, and watch parties for fans.

The Salt Line

79 Potomac Ave. SE

The dining room and outdoor bar of this Navy Yard seafood spot will be open at 11 AM every morning from Saturday to Tuesday for ballpark-goers, and its Jack Daniels All-Star Park (located just off the first base entrance) kicks things off each day at 3 PM. Head there for cold drinks and eats like DC half-smokes, grilled lobster, and oysters with bourbon barbecue butter.

All-Star Summer Event Series

301 Water St. SE

The Capitol Riverfront BID, the Yards, and Coca-Cola are teaming up for an neighborhood party in Navy Yard near Nationals Park from Thursday to the following Wednesday. The lineup includes outdoor movie screenings of baseball flicks like The Sandlot and A League of Their Own; a 5K Color Run on Saturday; and the All-Star Summer Riverfest on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 pm, where the boardwalk area will be transformed into a “real-life sandlot” with music, pop-up bars, tasty eats, photo booths, baseball-themed activities, and games.

District Winery

385 Water St. SE

If you want to tailgate in style, Navy Yard’s urban winery is hosting an “upscale tailgate” on Friday from 5 to 10 PM and Saturday from 2 to 8 PM on their rooftop terrace overlooking the water. In addition to hot dogs, hamburgers, and a special All-Star punch, you can opt for the All-Star wine flight for $14, which features all the District Winery-produced vinos. No tickets required; food and drink priced individually.

The Neighborhood Restaurant Group Bars

Multiple area locations

The Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s beer spots are teaming up for a lineup of baseball-themed events. Buy a full-size beer at each party, and you’ll win an All-Star jersey. On Friday, swing by Navy Yard brewery Bluejacket to check out two new DC-themed cans, and pick up a limited edition All-Star T-shirt. Don’t forget to show your game ticket for $1 off all Lost Weekend pints.

ChurchKey in Logan Circle will give a shout out to the cities represented by the National League East players in the tournament on Saturday by pouring 25 craft beers from spots like Atlanta, New York, Miami, and Philadelphia.

Following the All-Star theme, sister beer bars will showcase the best of the best when it comes to brews: Sunday, come by the Sovereign in Georgetown for the best Belgians; Monday, EatBar will have 12 beers that showcase the DMV beer scene; and Tuesday, it’s an all-sour lineup at the Partisan in Penn Quarter.

Bayou Bakery

1515 N Courthouse Rd., Arlington

Grab-and-go on your way to the game at David Guas’ Louisiana bakery. An All-Star Super Pack ($14) is offered Friday to Tuesday, where you can get an andouille sausage hot dog with Creole slaw, a bag of chips, some peanuts, and a cookie.

Bourbon Steak

2800 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

The Four Seasons restaurant caters to your ice cream cravings this week. Get a sundae served in a mini baseball helmet with bourbon pecan caramel ice cream–plus complimentary boxes of Cracker Jacks–while you watch the games on the big screen.

Declaration

1237 First St. SE; 804 V St., NW

Friday through Tuesday, order foot-long hot dog inspired by five baseball-loving cities at these all-American restaurants. The DC version is a Maryland crab corn dog with Old Bay mustard; the St. Louis Dog has barbecue with coleslaw and fried onions,;the Chicago version comes with hot peppers on a poppyseed bun…you get the idea. All are $8.

Brasserie Beck

1101 K St. NW

Chef Robert Wiedmaier’s downtown brasserie throws All-Star Beer Week, serving $5 drafts of Right Proper Astral Weeks, Star Hill Northern Lights, 3 Stars Ghost, and other brews with a star in their name or logo.

Roti

1251 First St. SE

Swing by the Navy Yard location to get any of the Mediterranean spot’s “Modern Classics” dishes for $5. Options include a chicken kabob rice plate, chicken roti, and a Mediterranean chopped salad.

Osteria Morini

301 Water St. SE

You can late night Italian-style after the game at this Navy Yard spot. Both Osteria Morini and its boardwalk location, Morini Piccolo, will be open until 1 AM after the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game. Load up on classics like cacio e pepe pasta, arancini, and meatballs.

Le Diplomate

1601 14th St. NW

Ice cream just seems more chic when it’s French, no? In honor of classic baseball foods, Le Dip serves a caramel corn ice cream cone with homemade caramel and roasted peanuts. You can grab it from their street-side cart Saturday and Sunday for $5.

Chloe

1331 4th St. SE

During Chloe’s happy hour (which runs Monday to Friday from 4 to 7 PM), you can get $1 beer if you’re in a baseball jersey. The spot will also host an all-day happy hour on Monday and Tuesday—don’t forget to try out their new shrimp burger!