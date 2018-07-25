Washingtonian Today: We’re Going to Need a Bigger Boat

Good morning Washingtonians! Turning Point USA’s youth conference has taken over George Washington University; protests continue in Lafayette Square. The rain will not stop. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more through the day. And don’t forget: This is Crab Week on Washingtonian. We’re rolling out stories from our August issue’s big crustacean guide through the end of the month.

Our Things to Do picks for Wednesday, by Catherine Lewis:

CRAFTS: Grab a Burning Man-inspired drink at the Renwick. $25 (21+ only), 5:30 PM. FOOD: National Geographic Museum hosts “Taste of the Titantic.” $60, 7 PM.

This weekend’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

It’s a plan! Let’s catch up, shall we?

• Another Mike Isabella restaurant appears to have closed, this time his DC flagship Graffiato.

What’s going on with his empire?

• Yelp began posting 0-100 scores based on DC Health Department reports.

But the District uses a pass-fail system.

• We love these 5 crab dishes.

Not one of them is a crabcake

• Taking your pet on vacation?

How to remain friendly with your fellow passengers

• DC’s flag is (finally) getting swag.

A brief timeline of its many designs.

Around town:

It’s about to get even harder to score Ivanka Trump clothing at Nordstorm Rack. (Washington Post)

Record flooding plagues the District. (DCist)

Vladimir Putin may be politely declining Trump’s dinner date invite. (The Hill)

Take a break…

The crane who fell in love with a human, via Washington Post Magazine.

News from home:

Voting has begun in our Cutest Baby Contest.

Our staff figured out the best Chesapeake Bay Crab Houses for when you’ve got a hankering for crab. Pass the Old Bay!

You can leave your questions for Ann Limpert’s Friday chat now. Miss last week’s? Here’s a transcript.

That’s your Wednesday, Washingtonians. Pack an extra umbrella. I forgot mine.

Brittany Shepherd Staff Writer Brittany Shepherd joined Washingtonian as a staff writer in June 2018. She previously covered the White House for Independent Journal Review. On her off time, she obsesses over pop culture and the best place to find authentic New York pizza in the district. She currently lives in Navy Yard.