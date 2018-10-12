Guests Sipped Pimms’ Cups and Philz Coffee at this Cozy Autumn Outdoor Wedding

When Rachel Sassoon, a clinical psychologist from England, and Daniel Widome, a philanthropy consultant from Hershey, Pennsylvania, decided to marry, they envisioned the ambiance of a sophisticated, yet relaxed international dinner party. “We wanted our wedding to capture. . . all the places that have shaped us,” says Rachel. The DC couple liked the idea of an urban venue with an outdoor space, and found just what they were looking for in Dumbarton House.

They skipped the bridal party and accompanied each other down the aisle to a garden-style chuppah lined with pots of fresh lavender and fall blooms in saturated colors. Following the ceremony, guests enjoyed signature Pimm’s Cup cocktails followed by dinner al fresco under twinkling lights. Tables were layered in jewel tones: velvet linens, silk ribbon, and “messy” floral arrangements, Rachel says. “It was vibrant yet romantic.” The menu drew on the bride’s Middle Eastern roots—Lebanese food served family style—and as homage to the groom’s time in San Francisco, drinks included a selection of California beers and Philz coffee. Parting gifts for guests included Hershey’s Kisses and English tea.

This article appeared in Washingtonian Weddings’ Summer/Fall 2018 Issue.