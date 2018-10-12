Weddings

Guests Sipped Pimms’ Cups and Philz Coffee at this Cozy Autumn Outdoor Wedding

Rachel Sassoon and Daniel Widome wed in October of 2017 at the Dumbarton House in Washington, DC.
All photography courtesy of Kate Headley.

When Rachel Sassoon, a clinical psychologist from England, and Daniel Widome, a philanthropy consultant from Hershey, Pennsylvania, decided to marry, they envisioned the ambiance of a sophisticated, yet relaxed international dinner party. “We wanted our wedding to capture. . . all the places that have shaped us,” says Rachel. The DC couple liked the idea of an urban venue with an outdoor space, and found just what they were looking for in Dumbarton House.

They skipped the bridal party and accompanied each other down the aisle to a garden-style chuppah lined with pots of fresh lavender and fall blooms in saturated colors. Following the ceremony, guests enjoyed signature Pimm’s Cup cocktails followed by dinner al fresco under twinkling lights. Tables were layered in jewel tones: velvet linens, silk ribbon, and “messy” floral arrangements, Rachel says. “It was vibrant yet romantic.” The menu drew on the bride’s Middle Eastern roots—Lebanese food served family style—and as homage to the groom’s time in San Francisco, drinks included a selection of California beers and Philz coffee. Parting gifts for guests included Hershey’s Kisses and English tea.

The Details

Event Planning & Design: Anne Book Florist: Sidra Forman Invitations: Minted Caterer: The Gourmet Basket HairStylist: Alanea Manuel, One80 Salon Makeup Artist: Carl Ray Bride’s Attire: Liancarlo, Carine’s Bridal Atelier Groom’s Attire: Ermenegildo Zegna, Ike Behar Music: Amilcar Cruz, Bialek’s Music; Meredith Seidel & Soul Fusion Lighting: Sugarplum Tent Company Decor: BD3 Design Calligrapher: Arney Walker Studio Bride’s headpiece: Mint Lola

This article appeared in Washingtonian Weddings’ Summer/Fall 2018 Issue.

