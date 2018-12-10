White Roses, Pink Sequins, and a Touch of Gold Added So Much Glamour to this Romantic Summer Wedding

Meron Kassahun, a Washington hospitality professional originally from Ethiopia, and Reshad Favors, an attorney from Florida, met at the Florida engagement party of a mutual friend. Rashad was too nervous to make conversation, but he began following Meron’s Instagram account that night. After “liking” each other’s photos for a while, he asked for her phone number. Before long, Meron was flying back to the Sunshine State for their first date. Reshad eventually moved to DC, and 3½ years after that first date, he proposed during a springtime walk around the Tidal Basin.

Over the course of a year, they planned a romantic summer wedding. “I knew I wanted my wedding outside, with string lighting and soft colors,” says Meron. The couple chose a white tent for their reception, and blush-toned floral arrangements that included peonies, ranunculus, garden roses, rice flowers, snapdragons, and sweet-pea vines from the personal garden of Darling & Daughters florist Maria Young. Rose-gold votives and candy abounded, and guests enjoyed a mix of Ethiopian and Southern comfort dishes. Outside, a vintage car was the backdrop for the newlyweds’ portraits.

