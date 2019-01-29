Photos From the 2018 Washingtonians of the Year Luncheon

On January 20, 2019, the 47th annual Washingtonians of the Year luncheon was held at the Willard Intercontinental hotel to honor 11 local heroes whose hard work, creativity, innovation, and commitment make the Washington, DC area a great place to live. More than 100 past winners – many still deeply involved in the efforts for which they were recognized – came to the event to salute the class of 2018.

All photos by Joy Asico.