Our Events

Photos From the 2018 Washingtonians of the Year Luncheon

Written by | Published on
Photos From the 2018 Washingtonians of the Year Luncheon
(Back row) Elena Della Donne, Dr. Lucile Adams-Campbell, George Pelacanos, Dave Silber (Front Row) Karen Zacarías, Amanda Marshall, Matheos Mesfin, Leslie Milk, Jennifer Marshall, Chief J. Thomas Manger, and Don Wood

On January 20, 2019, the 47th annual Washingtonians of the Year luncheon was held at the Willard Intercontinental hotel to honor 11 local heroes whose hard work, creativity, innovation, and commitment make the Washington, DC area a great place to live. More than 100 past winners – many still deeply involved in the efforts for which they were recognized – came to the event to salute the class of 2018.

All photos by Joy Asico.

Amanda Delle Donne and 2018 Washingtonian of the Year Elena Delle Donne.
2018 Washingtonian of the Year Jennifer Marshall, Ben Marshall, Vivian Marshall, and Owen Marshall.
Melaknesh Ibrahim, 2018 Washingtonian of the Year Matheos Mesfin, and Dessalegn Berhanu.
Event emcee and past honoree Doreen Gentzler and Washingtonian President and CEO Cathy Merrill Williams.
2018 Washingtonians of the Year Leslie Milk and Dave Silbert.
2018 Washingtonian of the Year Dr. Lucile Adams-Campbell and Dominique Campbell.
Jacqueline Manger, 2018 Washingtonian of the Year J. Thomas Manger, and Jesse Manger.
Emcee Doreen Gentzler welcomed guests and opened the award presentation.
Meredith Milk and Leslie Milk.
Melaknesh Ibrahim, Donald Graham, 2018 Washingtonian of the Year Matheos Mesfin, Linda Mathes, and 2018 Washingtonian of the Year Elena Delle Donne.
2018 Washingtonian of the Year Don Wood.
Constance Battle, Paula Moore, Dr. Renee Jenkins, and Judith Falk.
Jennifer Marshall accepting her award as one of the 2018 Washingtonians of the Year.
Dr. Fernando Zacarías, 2018 Washingtonian of the Year Karen Zacarías, Annette Zacarías, and Rett Snotherly.
2018 Washingtonian of the Year George Pelacanos presenting his acceptance speech.
Washingtonian Editor of over 30 years, Leslie Milk, was surprised with a honorary Washingtonian of the Year award.
David Rubenstein and Gretchen Van Deer.
Natwar Ghandi, Linda Mathes, and Linda Rabbit.
John Marshall, 2018 Washingtonian of the Year Amanda Marshall, Brooks Marshall, James Marshall, and Mac Marshall.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again. Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Kelly Poole