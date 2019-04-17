6 Restaurants Celebrating Passover Around DC

Once the sun sets on Friday, those celebrating the Passover holiday will ask the traditional question: why is tonight different from all other nights? A new spin could be celebrating with a special seder menu. Celebrate Passover with matzo balls (and the holiday’s four cups of wine) at these local spots.

Dino’s Grotto

1914 9th St., NW

The Italian restaurant is serving a family-style feast for the first and second seder, with a la carte options available for the duration of the holiday. Upgrade your seder plate with different charosets like date and honey or an Italian version with figs and red wine. Details: The family-style meal is $59 per person and $29 for kids on April 19th to 20th; a la carte menu from April 21 to 27.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

750 15th St., NW

The downtown steakhouse offers options like roasted chicken, braised brisket, and wild Alaskan halibut. Each dish is paired with potato pancakes and ginger carrots, and a finale of flourless chocolate cake. Details: The Passover menu is $49.95 per person and $21.95 for kids 12 and under; April 19 to 20.

Centrolina

974 Palmer Aly., NW

Chef Amy Brandwein’s osteria proves even those keeping kosher for passover can eat pasta during the holiday. The kitchen serves up a matzah lasagnette with swiss chard and offers a break from matzo ball madness with stracciatella, an Italian egg drop soup. Details: The tasting menu is $55 per person and an a la carte option is available; April 19th to April 27th.

Summer House Santa Monica

11825 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda

Head to the Pike & Rose complex for Passover favorites like matzo ball soup and homemade gefilte fish with horseradish. Details: The Passover menu is $39.95 per person and $12.95 for kids 12 and under; April 19 to 20.

Teddy & the Bully Bar

1200 19th St., NW

Gefilte fish gets a makeover when paired with onion crème fraîche, but fear not horseradish fans: the spicy condiment can be found with the brisket’s potatoes. The four-course menu makes the most of spring flavors like farro and pea risotto and grilled chiffon with lemon curd. Details: The Passover menu is $45 per person and $21 for kids 12 and under; April 19 to 20.

Mon Ami Gabi Bethesda

7239 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

Vegetarians can have their chopped liver and eat it too, with both meat and plant-based iterations of the dish. Pair with matzo balls and gefilte fish for a classic holiday menu. Details: The Passover menu is $44.95 per person and $17.95 for kids 12 and under; April 19 to 20.