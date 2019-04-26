Photos from the 6th Annual Washington Women In Journalism Awards

On Thursday, April 25th, Washingtonian and Story Partners kicked off the White House Correspondents’ Dinner weekend and celebrated influential women in journalism at the sixth annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards. More than 300 guests gathered at The American Revolution Institute at Anderson House to honor Andrea Mitchell, Ashley Parker, Abby Phillip, and Amanda Terkel for their significant contributions to journalism. During the evening soirée, Washingtonian‘s President & CEO Cathy Merrill Williams and Story Partners’ Chairman Gloria Story Dittus shared remarks about each honoree before presenting each winner with an award provided by Tiffany & Co.

Congratulations to the award winners for their achievements:

Andrea Mitchell of NBC News received a Lifetime Achievement Award

Ashley Parker of The Washington Post received an award for Print Journalism

Abby Phillip of CNN received an award for Broadcast Journalism

Amanda Terkel of HuffPost received a Rising Star Award

Guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres from Ridgewells and sipped on speciality Old Fashioned cocktails created by On The Rocks and provided by United Airlines. Custom lounges were provided by Electric Events DC and accented with gorgeous spring floral décor provided by B Floral. DJ Chris Laich kept guests entertained with lively music all evening.

Thank you to our sponsors: The National Retail Federation, American Beverage Association, The American Council of Life Insurers, Johnson & Johnson, National Association of Manufacturers, PhRMA, Southern Company, United Airlines, and YWCA

Thank you to our partners: B Floral, Electric Events DC, DJ Chris Laich, and Tiffany & Co.

Photos by Jeff Elkins and Dan Swartz/Revamp.