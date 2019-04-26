Take your mimosas outside at one of these atmospheric spots.



Our Washingtonian Recommends lists bring you the best places to eat, drink, and be entertained—all selected by Washingtonian editors. More Washingtonian Recommends



Iron Gate

1734 N St., NW

It’s hard to beat Iron Gate’s inner courtyard for outdoor dining, accented with century-old wisteria and dangling lights. Chef Anthony Chittum’s Mediterranean cooking is just as much as a draw, with dishes like baklava cinnamon rolls and eggs in spicy pomodoro sauce.

Colada Shop

1405 T St., NW

This bright Cuban cafe combines fast-casual service with a leisurely setting. (Go early if you want to guarantee a table, because folks tend to linger.) Grab a cortado coffee (or delicious pina colada), seasonal empanadas, and a terrific Cuban and hit the outdoors. A pretty rooftop is also an option.

Dacha

1600 Seventh St., NW

Grab your crew for a beer garden brunch. Dacha’s eclectic weekend menu includes Benedicts, croque madames, fried chicken n’ waffles, and “Russian pizza” (smoked fish and pickles are involved). And, of course, plenty of beer. Look for a new location to open in Navy Yard next week.

Beuchert’s Saloon

623 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The rear patio of this Capitol Hill eatery is just as atmospheric as the inside (granted, its more about plants and string lights than stuffed buffalo heads). Chef Andrew Markert dishes up a satisfying, seasonal American brunch whether you’re looking to go light (Florentine-style eggs) or indulgent (a porchetta dip).

Etto

1541 14th St., NW

The pretty patio at this Italian pizzeria feels serene despite its 14th Street locale. The weekend menu includes both lunch fare (wood-fired pizza, seasonal vegetable plates) and brunch egg dishes. Delicious spritzes go with all.

Chez Billy Sud

1035 31st St., NW

In warm weather, the brick-lined patio between Chez Billy and sister Bar à Vin is filled with guests tucking into French fare like croque madames and gruyere-stuffed omelettes. Swap out the traditional mimosa for a tasty kir royale.

Centrolina

974 Palmer Alley NW

Snag an outdoor table at chef Amy Brandwein’s Italian/market restaurant. Palmer Alley is always decorated for the season, so you’ll have both terrific seasonal Italian fare and spring-summer decor.

Fiola Mare and Del Mar

3050 K St., NW; 791 Wharf St., SW

Chef Fabio and Maria Trabocchi’s splashy waterfront restaurants have fittingly luxe patios facing the water—and you can even water taxi between the two should you care to hop from Fiola Mare in Georgetown (which serves a splurge-worthy bottomless Champagne brunch for $75) to Del Mar at the Wharf for tapas, egg dishes, and paellas. If you want to stay above the fray at the latter, hit the second-floor terrace.

The Salt Line

79 Potomac Ave., SE

Dig into lobster omelets and barbecued oysters on the riverfront patio at chef Kyle Bailey’s New England-style seafood spot. The restaurant is within short strolling distance to Nationals Park, making it a great pre-game brunch spot.

Vinoteca

1940 11th St., NW

Pick between two patios for brunch at Vinoteca. Our favorite: the Italianate interior courtyard with easy access to the bocce ball court and a bar for more brunch cocktails. The food is fun, too, with an eclectic mix that includes breakfast bagels alongside duck mole enchiladas.

Osteria Morini

301 Water St., SE

Restaurateur Michael White’s waterfront Italian just launched a “pasta brunch” that incorporates eggs and/or cured meats into the noodles like malfadine with house-cured pancetta, spinach, and a poached egg. Dishes can be ordered a la carte or as part of a prix-fixe that includes two ($30) or three ($34) courses plus a brunch cocktail. A wraparound patio with water views is the place to perch.

Maketto

1351 H St., NE

Dim sum outdoors at Maketto’s interior courtyard where you can fill up on dumplings, steamed buns, crispy chicken, and crepe rolls in the sunshine.

Join the conversation!