Great Spots for Memorial Day Brunch Around DC

Can’t get out of the city for the Memorial Day holiday? Across the District, restaurants are extending their brunches for the three-day holiday weekend. Here’s where you can spend your staycation sipping Aperol spritzes.

All-Purpose Capitol Riverfront

79 Potomac Ave. SE

Whether you’re munching on breakfast pizza or sharing plates between friends, top off a meal with bottomless drink options including Aperol spritzes and mimosas for $21. Plus, $1 from every pizza sold will go to MTEC, an organization that helps develop medical solutions to prevent and treat injuries to U.S. armed services members.

Ambar DC & Clarendon

523 8th St. SE; 2901 Wilson Blvd.

Diners can indulge in endless libations and an array of Balkan small plates at this Capitol Hill haunt for $39 per person. At the Clarendon location, guests enjoy a similar deal for $34 per person and cocktails priced at 25 cents each.

Baba

2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Get your fix with fresh eats from the kitchen like a veggie omelet with ajvar sauce, or snag some pastries from the display counter. Baba’s unlimited brunch offerings are priced at $29 per person and $14 for children, with cocktails at a discounted price of 25 cents.

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave. NW

Come to this laidback pub for hearty brunch favorites like a breakfast burger or the decadent Full Stone Breakfast. The bar doesn’t offer bottomless drinks on Memorial Day, but feel free to pair your meal with a bloody Mary or mimosa.

Boqueria Dupont Circle & Penn Quarter

1837 M St NW; 777 9th St NW

Not feeling a hearty plate? For $42 a person, diners can enjoy unlimited classic tapas options and a boozy brunch at all of Boqueria’s locations throughout the long weekend.

Brookland’s Finest

3126 12th St. NE

Enjoy some classic American cuisine on the holiday weekend at Brookland’s Finest, paired with brunch cocktails like the gin-based Finest 75 or the boozy Funky Monkey.

Buena Vida Silver Spring & Clarendon

8407 Ramsey Ave.; 2900 Wilson Blvd.

For $35 per person, guests can share an endless array of Mexican plates including tacos, quesadillas, guacamole, ceviche, and more. Quench your thirst with a Bloody Maria, made with blanco tequila and Buena Vida’s signature Bloody Mary mix. The Clarendon location offers a similar deal for $34 per person, with drinks ranging from $6 to $12 each.

DNV Rooftop

1155 14th St. NW

This trendy rooftop pool and restaurant at the Kimpton Donovan Hotel reopens for the season on May 24, offering beach-y drinks and bites along with a sweeping view of the District. Poolside brunch starts this weekend too with options like “booze on a stick” (a.k.a. boozy ice pops) and chicken and waffles. The Sunday Pool Parties series start at noon and the $10 ticket includes a canned cocktail.

Farmers Restaurant Group

Multiple locations in DC, MD, VA

This local restaurant group, which includes Founding Farmers, Farmers & Distillers, and Farmers Fishers Bakers, serves an extensive brunch on holiday weekends. Menus and formats vary by location (including buffets at Farmers & Distillers and Farmers Fishers). Expect an eclectic, crowd-pleasing mix of dishes, cocktails, and fresh juices at all.

Slate Wine Bar + Bistro

2404 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Celebrate the holiday with some modern American fare like beef short ribs or vanilla bean french toast. Top it all off with unlimited Bloody Marys and mimosas for $15, or sangria for $20.

Supra

1205 11th St. NW

Treat yourself to a Georgian feast as Supra extends its brunch offerings to Monday. Choose from savory dishes like the breakfast khachapuri with potato and cheese, or a sweet Georgian coffee cake with a cinnamon butter filling.