Deep V-neck wedding dresses lets brides show some skin on the big day in a super sexy way. However, sometimes a plunging neck can be a little risqué for a wedding—especially when your ceremony is in a house of worship or you have your great grand parents in attendance. So, if you’re wanting a more modest option, opt for a gown with strategically placed lace along the neckline, instead. The sheer illusion lace panel easily creates a sultry wedding-day look without being too revealing. See some of our favorite deep-v neck wedding dresses with a conservative plunge below.

Take the plunge and wear one of these deep V-neck wedding dresses.

Wedding Dress: Jenny Yoo

Wedding Dress: Morilee by Madeline Gardner

Wedding Dress: Leanne Marshall

Wedding Dress: Nicole

Wedding Dress: Legends Romona Keveza

Wedding Dress: Jenny Yoo

Wedding Dress: Morilee by Madeline Gardner

Wedding Dress: Ines Di Santo

