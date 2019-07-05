Weddings

8 Deep V-Neck Wedding Dresses With a More Conservative Plunge

These deep V-neck wedding dresses let brides show some skin in a slightly more modest way.
Written by
| Published on
deep-v-neck-wedding-dresses
All photographs courtesy of design houses

Deep V-neck wedding dresses lets brides show some skin on the big day in a super sexy way. However, sometimes a plunging neck can be a little risqué for a weddingespecially when your ceremony is in a house of worship or you have your great grand parents in attendance. So, if you’re wanting a more modest option, opt for a gown with strategically placed lace along the neckline, instead. The sheer illusion lace panel easily creates a sultry wedding-day look without being too revealing. See some of our favorite deep-v neck wedding dresses with a conservative plunge below.

Take the plunge and wear one of these deep V-neck wedding dresses.

deep-v-neck-wedding-dresses  Wedding Dress: Jenny Yoo

deep-v-neck-wedding-dresses

Wedding Dress: Morilee by Madeline Gardner 

deep-v-neck-wedding-dresses

Wedding Dress: Leanne Marshall

deep-v-neck-wedding-dresses

Wedding Dress: Nicole

deep-v-neck-wedding-dresses

Wedding Dress: Legends Romona Keveza

deep-v-neck-wedding-dresses

Wedding Dress: Jenny Yoo

deep-v-neck-wedding-dresses

Wedding Dress: Morilee by Madeline Gardner

deep-v-neck-wedding-dresses

Wedding Dress: Ines Di Santo

 

 

Don’t miss a new restaurant again. Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
jacqueline-tynes
Jacqueline Tynes
Assistant Editor, Washingtonian Weddings