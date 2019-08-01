9 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Celebrate Switzerland’s 728th birthday—it’s looking better than ever— on Thursday at Stable DC. The Swiss National Day celebration includes plenty of Swiss food and drink from 7 to 10 PM. Fill up on vol-au-vent, chocolate mousse, “schnapsicles,” and Swiss white wine. Tickets are available here for $49.

A la Lucia chef and owner Michael Nayeri delves into the cuisine of his native Iran on Thursday with a prix-fixe, family-style dinner at 6:30 PM. Start with onion-fenugreek soup and tempura tiger prawns before moving on to sautéed quail and pomegranate-marinated lamb racks. The dinner is $70 with wine pairings available for an additional $35. Reservations can be made here.

Atlas Brew Works looks forward to autumn with the release of their Bavarian-style “Festbier” during a tap takeover at Midlands Beer Garden on Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 PM. German lager not your thing? Other Atlas brews like their blood orange gose and pale ale will also be available.

Forget National Oyster Day—it’s National Oyster Weekend starting on Friday. Support sustainability by eating oysters at restaurants like Hank’s Oyster Bar, The Salt Line, and Ivy City Tavern, which will donate 10 cents to the Oyster Recovery Partnership—an organization that supports Chesapeake Bay ecosystems—for every oyster purchased. Check out the list of participating restaurants.

Watch nautical horror unfold from the safety of your car on Friday when Union Market‘s hosts a drive-in screening of Jaws from 8:45 to 10:50 PM (the parking lot closes at 8:15 PM). Upgrade from the usual movie concession fare with bites from the market’s vendors, including fish n’ chips from District Fishwife or a beach-y frozen drink at Suburbia. The car parking fee is $15, but access to the picnic seating is free.

Dozens of Virginia craft breweries like Aslin, Port City, and Solace are gathering at the Alexandria waterfront for Pizza Paradiso‘s brew festival on Saturday from 12 to 8 PM. Admission is free and beverage tickets go for $6 a pop, plus food menu items are available for $5. Lawn games and live bands provide entertainment throughout the day.

You can also get your fill of brews on Saturday at the all-inclusive American Beer Fest at The Fairgrounds. General admission ($35 per person) includes unlimited beer and wine plus access to food trucks, games, and raffles. The festival splits into two phases: 1 to 4 PM and 7 to 10 PM.

The Dish & Dram in Kensington is ringing in Duchess of Sussex Megan Markle’s 37th birthday during brunch hours on Sunday with a boozy “high tea.” Patrons can order a 20-ounce cocktail with Earl Gray tea, Elderflower, orange bitters, and—of course—Beefeater gin. Best of luck with whatever you had planned for the rest of Sunday.

And heading into the week…

Cap off your summer work week with with oysters and rosé at BLT Steak DC The downtown steakhouse will offer six oysters and Caprice de Clementine rosé pairing for $20 to celebrate National Oyster Day, Monday through Friday.