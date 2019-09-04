Weddings

9 New Wedding Trends for Couples Getting Married This Year

Instant classics? These current wedding trends have major staying power.
Written by
Published on
new-wedding-trends
Photograph by Abby Jiu Photography

While new wedding trends are always popping up and then fading out, we think these are here to stay—at least for a while. From intricate invitation suites to photo-worthy send-off ideas, we’ve rounded up our favorite new wedding trends.

new-wedding-trends
Stationery by Emily Baird Design; Photograph by Lisa Blume Photography

Over-The-Top Stationery

The talent among Washington-area designers for putting together epic stationery suites is impressive. Plus, invitations are the first impression guests have of your wedding day, so they’re not a bad place to splurge.

new-wedding-trends
Flowers by Love Blooms Floral Design; Photograph by Kir Tuben Photography

Flower-Girl Florals

We will always love a basket of petals, but florists are finding adorable ways to accessorize pint-size attendants, including floral crowns and tiny bouquets.

new-wedding-trends
Planning and Design by Beacon & Berkeley Events; Photograph by Jodi & Kurt Photography

Intimate I Do’s

There’s something so special about a small, intimate wedding. Keeping your guest count under control is the easiest way to manage a budget, but it also helps you maximize time with loved ones and minimize the stress that comes with a planning a large party, all while fashioning the wedding of your dreams.

new-wedding-trends
Florals by Sweet Root Village; Photograph by Abby Jiu Photography

Smilax Vines

Hardly a new idea, well-placed greenery can warm up an industrial space or add a Mediterranean vibe. Smilax is a vine that doesn’t feel too wintry or holiday-esque.

new-wedding-trends
Photograph by Elizabeth Fogarty

Cocktail Receptions

Aren’t the appetizers the best part of every meal? Make the passed hors d’oeuvres and stations plentiful, and guests won’t miss the sit-down meal.

new-wedding-trends
Photograph by Procopio Photography

All The Yellow

Is there a more cheerful color? We love seeing layered tones of this lively hue.

new-wedding-trends
Planning and Design by Caroline Dutton Events; Photograph by Audra Wrisley Photography

Textured Linens

Pairing texture linens with china evokes an intimate home dinner party.

new-wedding-trends
Cake by Fluffy Thoughts Cakes; Photograph by Jenny B Photography

Great Cakes

Cakes like this one, adorned with macarons, can tie a dessert table together.

new-wedding-trends
Photograph by Procopio Photography

Confetti Photos

Is tossing confetti the new sparkler send-off idea?

