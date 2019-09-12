12 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

The DC Beer Week festivities continue on Thursday with a panel discussion from women in the brewing industry at Red Bear Brewing Company. Proceeds from sales of Blonde Boots, a Belgian beer released for the event, will benefit the DMV Pink Boots chapter, which helps women, gender non-conforming, and non-binary folks grow the brewing industry. Thirsty for more? Check out our guide to all the great DC Beer Week events, which run through Sunday.

Think your friend’s a keeper? Franklin Hall brings back a second edition of their Pitch a Friend event on Friday at 8 PM. The Shark Tank-style setup involves friends pitching their single pals to a crowd. Specialty cocktails and $5 IPAs provide liquid courage. Though it’s too late to sign your friends up, you can still reserve a spot.

On Friday, join DC Brau for a leisurely booze cruise on the Potomac departing from the Wharf. The two-hour sunset cruise offers hors d’oeuvres and a complimentary DC Brau, plus other drinks available for purchase. Tickets are $75.

No need to choose between your morning flow and brunch this Saturday. CorePower Yoga is offering a class at 10:30 AM on the Conrad Hotel’s rooftop patio. Enjoy a view of downtown DC over a glass of Champagne and avocado toast following your workout. Tickets are $40.

Before the Nationals take on the Braves on Saturday fans can enjoy a global feast at Taste of the World. The special ticket ($33 to $80) includes access to the pregame festival at the park with food and beverage samples from a variety of participating embassies including South Korea, Canada, Qatar, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, and Ireland. The ticket also includes a Nats cookbook.

Stop by Union Market on Saturday from 2 to 6 PM to taste creations by more than 40 local breweries at the 6th annual Brewers on the Block party. DC beer enthusiasts can enjoy unlimited tastings from Atlas Brew Works, Port City Brewing Company, DC Brau, and many more. Tickets start at $55.

Hop between your favorite 14th Street hotspots during the Celebrate Logan restaurant tour on Saturday from 3 to 6 PM. Participating eateries include Compass Rose, Ghibellina, and Le Diplomate. Tickets start at $37. Full proceeds go to N Street Village, a local non-profit which offers services for women experiencing homelessness.

Start off your Sunday with a brunch celebrating Mexico’s Independence Day at Urbano 116 in Alexandria. In addition to the regular afternoon fare the restaurant will offer tequila tastings and flights, half-priced margaritas, and special tacos. Stick around for the mariachi performance starting at 1 PM.

Celebrate the waning days of the summer harvest with a commemorative feast at Hazel from 6:30 to 10 PM on Sunday. The dinner is $50 per guest and will feature dishes such as Turkish shakshuka with eggplant, peppers, and garlic yoghurt or whole roasted fish with herb gremolata—all made with produce from local producers like Earth N Eats, Karma, Top Hat, and Mustard Seeds farms. Reserve your ticket by calling the restaurant.

There’s no noodling around at this pop-up: Toki Underground will host a spicy Thai noodle pop-up with Toh Roong starting at 5 PM on Sunday. Expect dishes like the coconut curry-based khao soi karaage and a vegan-friendly red curry with kabocha squash. Reserve your table here.

And heading into next week…



Bid a fond farewell to Shaw’s Italian restaurant Dino’s Grotto during its closing parties on Monday and Tuesday. Reminisce about the good times over half-priced wine and an all-you-can-eat food spread. Tickets are $35 for the first night and $25 for the second.

Cure those back to school blues with a late-night pajama party at Insomnia Cookies on Tuesday from 10 PM to close. The first 100 visitors to any of the bakery’s DC locations wearing pajamas will receive a free traditional cookie, but deals like $5 six-packs or $10 twelve-packs are available to all attendees.

Mark your calendar: Washingtonian‘s Taste of Georgetown is next Sunday, September 22 from 11 am to 4 PM.The 26th annual epicurean festival brings together dozens of fantastic restaurants plus family-friendly activities and a beer/wine test. Admission is free but you can purchase tickets for food and drink online in advance—and don’t forget to vote for your favorite tastes at the festival.

