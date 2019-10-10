11 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Celebrate the turning of the leaves at Little Sesame’s fall dinner at Big Bear Cafe on Thursday. The multi-course meal is a celebration of the autumn harvest with dishes like a fall farro salad or Moroccan fish stew with herbs. Tickets are $75, inclusive of food, drinks, and tax.

Head to Wildfire on Friday for a four-course MaCallan single malt Scotch pairing dinner with dishes like pan-seared jumbo scallops and spiced bison tenderloin. The meal is $130 per person – call the restaurant to reserve a space.

Venture to Urbanspace Tysons on Saturday, when the upscale food hall in Tysons Galleria hosts a Laotian-Burmese feast. Chefs Seng Luangrath and Nyi Nyi Myint of Sen Khao marry the flavorful styles on Laotian and Burmese cooking. RSVP to gatherround@urbanspacenyc.com to reserve your seat for $90, plus $35 for wine pairing.

DC’s biggest and beastliest brew festival is back. Check out Snallygaster, which goes down along Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday from noon to 6 PM. This year, the festival boasts more than 400 craft beer and wine options, available in unlimited—yes, all you can drink—tastings. Food from vendors like Taco Bamba, Meggrolls, and Astro Doughnuts is extra. General admission tickets are $50.

What better way to learn about history than through food? America Eats Tavern and children’s book series Kalamata’s Kitchen are teaming up to explore classic American fare during a special Sunday lunch event. Kids will get a signed copy of Kalamata’s Orchard Adventure and other swag. Tickets are $25 for kids and $35 for adults.

Toh Roong is back at Toki Underground for a second pop-up event on Sunday. Chef Kitima Boonmala will join Toki’s Olivier Caillabet to serve up dishes like boat noodles soup and khao soi with fried chicken. The first seating is at 5 PM.

Celebrate the arrival of fall weather at Calico’s late harvest festival on Sunday from 1 to 7 PM. Sip seasonal drinks like bourbon mules and rum-spiked cider in the indoor/outdoor Shaw bar, or head over to the pop-up pumpkin patch and photo booth. Registration is free.

The third annual Oyster Wars goes down at the Salt Line on Sunday from 2 to 7 PM with a cast of all-star chefs, including host Kyle Bailey, St. Anselm’s Marjorie Meek-Bradley, Katsuya Fukushima (Daikaya group), Michael Rafidi of the upcoming Albi, and more. Feast on all things oyster, meet oyster farmers, and sip brews from a ton of Mid-Atlantic producers. Tickets are $50 to $80.

And heading into next week…

Amateur sleuths, unite! Head over to Royal on Monday at 8 PM for a Clue-inspired pop-up bar. The drink menu will include six cocktails inspired by the game’s characters, each priced at $8.

Estadio is undergoing a hair-raising transformation – say hello to “Espookio.” On Tuesday, the Spanish restaurant is unveiling 14 festive bites that will remain on the menu leading up to Halloween. Be sure to check out the “boo-cadillos” and the Jack O’ Lantern slushitos.

Take a staycation at French bistro Bastille. Chefs Christophe and Michelle Poteaux are putting together a French Alps-inspired five-course prix fixe wine pairing dinner on Wednesday. Tickets for the dinner are $67 (call for a reservation).

Join the conversation!