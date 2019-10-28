This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

Top Doctors

Finding the right physician isn’t always easy—you want someone with experience, who takes your insurance, and who works in a convenient location. Let our list of 1,900 doctors in 39 specialties be your guide.

FEATURES

How I Learned To Stop Worrying and Love the Elite

The author and legendary Time columnist is now a champion of America’s aristocrats. Seriously. By Joel Stein.

When a rookie Northern Virginia pol named Ibraheem Samirah shouted down President Trump this summer, it was a national-news blip. Closer to home, it was a sign that the genial “Virginia Way” of politics is ending. By Andrew Beaujon.

Essential Washington Books

What should you read if you really want to understand our city? We asked around.

Ralph Nader’s Last Stand

Since the 2000 election, Nader has mostly been in the political wilderness. But when his grandniece died in the crash of a Boeing 737 Max 8, he dealt with his grief the best way he knew: by taking up a new crusade. By Rob Brunner.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Pro Protest: Why DC should embrace its role as a center of political activism. By Elliot Williams.

Name in the News: The Whistleblower’s Lawyer. By Marisa M. Kashino.

What’s Happening with Jeff Bezos: An update on the Amazon CEO’s gigantic renovation. By Benjamin Wofford.

Thou Shalt Not Covet: What happens when the Museum of the Bible holds a fashion show? Christian rock, Christian Louboutins, and “Hava Nagila.” By Mimi Montgomery.

BIG PICTURE

A long-hidden frieze of the Last Supper in Columbia Heights. By Andrew Beaujon.

WHERE & WHEN

The 19 performances, exhibits, and other events worth your time this month.

IQ

Interview: AU professor Ibram X. Kendi takes a hard look at racial politics. Interview by Rob Brunner.

Culture: A year after he was murdered in his news­room, a Capital Gazette journalist’s history of local high-school basketball is being published. By Elliot Williams.

LIFE, STYLE & TRAVEL

Smart Choices: Smartwatches so stylish they could pass for typical timepieces. By Frederique Stephanie.

Coworking Capital: One reporter’s cold-brew-fueled mission to rate our vast array of coworking spaces. By Mimi Montgomery.

Babymoons, No Labor Needed: Romantic ideas for a getaway before the baby comes—all a quick drive. By Norie Quintos.

TASTE

Anju offers a boundary-pushing tour of Korean cuisine, we’ve got the recipe for those incredible St. Anselm biscuits, Detroit pizza is having a moment, the 2019 closures that make us saddest, and more.

HOME

Get Crackling: Five gorgeous fire­places to put you in the mood for fall. By Jennifer Barger.

The Modern In-Law Suite: How we live—now—with our parents.

Exploring Tysons: What’s it like to spend a weekend in an unfinished city? By Will Peischel.

Pets: Meet Georgetown University’s new bulldog puppy. By Katrina Schmidt.

Off the Market!: The month’s luxury home sales.

FIRST PERSON

Going to an HBCU made me proud­—but first I had to find my place. By Mion Edwards.