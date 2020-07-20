This National Gallery of Art engagement session is filled with couple portrait ideas. Hannah and Nick, who met while attending the University of Maryland, decided to take their photos around the mall, tidal basin, and also the National Gallery, because that’s where they spent a lot of time together in college. Hannah was a double art history major, so the National Gallery of Art was a no brainer for them. They decided have a little fun with their photos, posing in a variety of contrasting settings. From the steps of the Jefferson Memorial to the light tunnel installation inside the National Art Gallery, Hannah and Nick’s engagement session is a must-see.

The Engagement Ring

Hannah’s sparkler appears to feature a square-cut diamond set in a four-prong setting with a pave-diamond band.

Their First Date

Hannah and Nick went to Kings Dominion for their first date. It was Fright Fest and “one of the few weekends in the fall that Nick wasn’t traveling for work,” says Hannah. After a day of riding roller coasters, Hannah says Nick dropped her off at her apartment “like a gentleman.” A week later Nick asked her to be his girlfriend and the rest is history.

How They Got Engaged

Hannah and Nick got engaged while vacationing in Dublin, Ireland for New Year’s Eve. Nick had originally planned to pop the question on the evening of January 1st, but ended up getting food poisoning. Which he says “may have also been a manifestation of his nerves.” A few days later, and feeling better, Nick finally got down on one knee on a bridge over the River Liffey—a significant location, as other members of Nick’s family also got engaged on a bridge in Prague. After Hannah said “yes,” the couple celebrated at the Irish Whiskey Museum where they made custom whiskey to toast with at their wedding.

The Details:

Photographer: Carly Fuller Photography | Location: National Gallery of Art |

