6 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Shilling Canning Company is celebrating Bolivian Independence Day on Thursday, August 6 with a four course feast tag-teamed by chef Reid Shilling and Bolivian chef Sebastian Quiroga of plant-based restaurant Ali Pacha. The chefs will create courses like grilled king oyster mushrooms with aji rojo de padilla, and buñuelos, fried dough fritters. To drink: Bolivian wines. A portion of the $95 tickets goes to Cuentas Tú’s Covid relief fund.

National IPA Day is on Thursday, August 6, and NoMa’s Wundergarten is raising a toast to the beloved beer style from 5 to 8 PM. The beer garden is pouring beers from six DC-area breweries for a friendly competition: Sample each of the hoppy beers, and then exercise your democratic rights by voting for your favorite.

Swiss restaurant Stable is channeling beachy bay vibes for seafood pop-up Pier 1354, opening Thursday, August 6. Crack Chesapeake blue crabs under the H Street patio’s twinkle lights, with reservations available Thursdays through Sunday. The crab shack menu features old bay garlic dip, peel-and-eat shrimp, and boozy rum-infused watermelon slices.

Little Coco’s is bringing back its al fresco Aperitivo Hour starting on Thursday, August 6. The $25 daily special runs from 5 to 6 PM on weeknights, and 11 AM to 6 PM on weekends (the whole table must participate). Reserve a seat on the Petworth patio for free-flowing beer, cocktails, and wine along and antipasto like prosciutto and marinated olives (outdoor seating only).

DC has gone through a bagel boom recently, and All Purpose‘s Shaw location is the newest lox on the block. Starting on Friday, August 7, the pizzeria is hosting a weekly “Delikatessen” pop-up with Bullfrog Bagels and Brooklyn egg creams, available from Friday to Sunday. Pre-order dishes such as latkes dipped in sour cream and deli classics like pastrami sandwiches and tuna melts.

Silver Spring’s intimate (and social distance-friendly) dinner party Woodmoor Supper Club is hosting plant-based pop-up Mita on Saturday, August 8, a collaboration between El Cielo chef Miguel Guerra and Serenata chef Tatiana Mora. Both are involved in DC’s Latin marketplace La Cosecha. Past dishes dreamed up by the duo include mango gazpacho and squash blossom tacos. Tickets for the 7 PM dinner are $95, and

