An Intimate Old Town Wedding With Just 10 Guests—Plus a Stop At a Local Food Truck

Deupree and Iorio kept things small and sweet for their wedding in Old Town, Alexandria.

Photography by Megan Rei Photography

Julia and Nick say their wedding was the “perfect blend of simple and elegant.” The two married last year, (before micro-weddings were the new norm) and invited only ten guests to share the special day together. “The inspiration behind the day was to keep all of the decisions down to a minimum,” explains Julia.

The couple, who met in college and had been together for 12 years before saying ‘I do,’ exchanged vows at the historic Carlyle House and opted to space out the ceremony and reception, which took place later that evening at the local Old Town restaurant, Columbia Firehouse.

Julia says she had pictured herself in a “simple, knee-length dress with no frills.” But after trying on gowns, she changed her mind. “When was I every going to get another opportunity to wear a dress with a train?” she says. Nick, Julia says, “is a lover of James Bond and with this comes an appreciation of a well fitting suit.” So he purchased one from a “mens’ designer wear store crunched in between a bunch of restaurants in Old Town Alexandria,” where Victor, the sole proprietor of the store, “knew mens’ clothing like the back of his hand.”

Instead of hurrying off from the ceremony to dinner, the newlyweds spent the afternoon taking their portrait throughout Alexandria.  “We loved not having to rush back to a reception which gave us tons of time with our wonderful photographer,” says Julia. They even stopped at a taco truck near Alexandria’s waterfront to share their first meal together as husband and wife. “Nick and I are both total foodies, so the taco stop was an absolute highlight and will become a yearly anniversary tradition,” says Julia. Originally,  Check out the rest of their unique wedding day below.

The Details:

Photographer: Megan Rei Photography | Venue: Carlyle House Historic Park (ceremony); Columbia Firehouse (reception) | Planning & Design: Blue Sapphire Events | Florals: Flora Roots and Stems | Bride’s Attire: BHLDN | Hair and Makeup Artist: Giani Hair Salon | Groom’s Attire: Dash’s of Old Town | Food Truck: Riverside Taco Company

 

Jacqueline Tynes
Jacqueline comes to Washingtonian with close to five years of digital content experience and SEO best practices. She previously was a senior editorial associate at WeddingWire, specializing in wedding fashion, and before that, an assistant at Vow Bride. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, she now lives in Columbia Heights.

