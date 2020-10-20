Due to the pandemic, New York Bridal Fashion Week was virtual again this season. But, just because this highly-anticipated whirlwind of a week didn’t include in-person catwalks and ultra-luxe appointments doesn’t mean designers skimped on creating must-see looks for the upcoming fall season. The new 2021 wedding dresses were filled with eye-catching designs, such as puffy, illusion lace sleeves, intricate floral appliques, and even pops of color, that are fit for all kinds of celebrations. So, whether you’ve postponed your wedding to next fall and want a second-look or just now beginning your dress shopping journey, these 2021 wedding dresses definitely make our fashion-hearts skip a beat. Check them out below to find inspiration for your wedding-day look and more!
Dress by Justin Alexander Signature
Dress by Galia Lahav
Dress by Leanne Marshall
Dress by Anne Barge
Dress by Alexandra Grecco
Dress by Ines Di Santo
Dress by Mira Zwillinger
Dress by Anne Barge
Dress by Ines Di Santo
Pantsuit by Alexandra Grecco
Dress by Elizabeth Fillmore
Dress Gracy Accad
Dress by BHLDN
Pantsuit by Eisen Stein
Dress by Gracy Accad
Dress by Eisen Stein
Dress by Gracy Accad
Dress by Galia Lahav
Dress by Verdin Bridal