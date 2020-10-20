Weddings

20 of Our Favorite Dresses From Fall 2021 Bridal Fashion Week

These gowns are worth the wait.

Written by
| Published on
wedding-dresses-2021-fall
Dresses by Alexandra Grecco. All photographs courtesy of design houses

Due to the pandemic, New York Bridal Fashion Week was virtual again this season. But, just because this highly-anticipated whirlwind of a week didn’t include in-person catwalks and ultra-luxe appointments doesn’t mean designers skimped on creating must-see looks for the upcoming fall season. The new 2021 wedding dresses were filled with eye-catching designs, such as puffy, illusion lace sleeves, intricate floral appliques, and even pops of color, that are fit for all kinds of celebrations. So, whether you’ve postponed your wedding to next fall and want a second-look or just now beginning your dress shopping journey, these 2021 wedding dresses definitely make our fashion-hearts skip a beat. Check them out below to find inspiration for your wedding-day look and more!

 

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest 

justin alexandra
unnamed-2

Dress by Justin Alexander Signature

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

new-wedding-dresses-fall-2021
Dress by Ines Di Santo

 

 

Ballerina-M
Ballerina-F

Dress by Galia Lahav

 

Dress by Leanne Marshall

 

 

take_my_heart_anne_barge
take_my_heart_back_detail_anne_barge_2021

Dress by Anne Barge

 

 

Dress by Alexandra Grecco

 

 

Coeur_front_Ines Di Santo
Coeur_back_Ines Di Santo

Dress by Ines Di Santo

 

 

Dress by Mira Zwillinger

 

 

wish_topper_front_anne_barge_2021
wish_topper_back_detail_anne_barge_2021

Dress by Anne Barge

 

 

Dress by Ines Di Santo

 

ALEXANDRA GRECCO
alexandra gecco

Pantsuit by Alexandra Grecco

 

 

Dress by Elizabeth Fillmore

 

 

All rights reserved
All rights reserved

Dress Gracy Accad

 

 

Dress by BHLDN

 

 

Charm1
Charm

Pantsuit by Eisen Stein

 

 

Dress by Gracy Accad

 

 

Joy
Joy1

Dress by Eisen Stein

 

 

Dress by Gracy Accad

 

 

Screen Shot 2020-10-16 at 4.12.32 PM
Screen Shot 2020-10-16 at 4.12.19 PM

Dress by Galia Lahav

 

 

Dress by Verdin Bridal

Are You Engaged? (Congratulations!) Get Our Wedding Inspo Newsletter

Advice, inspiration, and ideas for your Washington wedding.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
jacqueline-tynes
Jacqueline Tynes
Assistant Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Jacqueline comes to Washingtonian with close to five years of digital content experience and SEO best practices. She previously was a senior editorial associate at WeddingWire, specializing in wedding fashion, and before that, an assistant at Vow Bride. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, she now lives in Columbia Heights.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE