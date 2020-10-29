7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

A rainy day calls for cozying up to a seven-course Filipino tasting box from the Block’s DC location (1110 Vermont Ave., NW) on Thursday, October 29. A roster of DC chefs are behind the $75 menu, including former Bad Saint chef Tom Cunanan, Purple Patch’s Patrice Cleary, and former Kaliwa chef de cuisine Paolo Dungca.

Sip a hot apple old fashioned while being serenaded by funk-and-soul band Aztec Sun at Big Bear (1700 First St., NW) on Saturday, October 31. The band starts performing on the balcony at 6:30 PM while the restaurant slings pizzas for the patio — you can also grab a pie and listen from the adjacent park.

The Kennedy Center’s pop-up wine garden Victura Park at the Reach (2700 F St., NW) is transforming into an Oktoberfest biergarten with brats, beer cheese, and pretzels through Saturday, October 31. Pair Bavarian fare with pilsners and IPAs from Falls Church brewery Solace Outpost.

Don a costume to celebrate Halloween at Wunder Garten (1101 1st St., NE), with spooky events running until Saturday, October 31. The festivities include pumpkin holding competitions and themed drinks like the “Bloodier Mary” and “Zombie Juice.” Dogs are invited to hang out at the NoMa beer garden for “howl-oween” Sunday, November 1.

Beer is the potion of choice at Red Bear Brewing Co.’s (209 M St., NE) Halloween drag show, Saturday, October 31, at 9 PM. Resident drag queen Desiree Dik is hosting the live event, introducing a cast of DC-area performers. No need to bring cash: Audiences can tip via Venmo.

Park View pizzeria Sonny’s is hosting a virtual stromboli-making class on Sunday, November 1 at 4 PM. Pick up a $25 kit with all the fixings for a meat-lovers or veggie-laden ‘boli and then log onto Zoom to make the doughy dish (Registration requires a $15 to $100 donation)

Cocktail bar Serenata is teaming up with flower shop She Loves Me for a flower crown and cocktails event to commemorate Dia De Los Muertos on Sunday, November 1. The $75 lesson includes snacks and two cocktails from Serenata along with the flora for the crowns. Sign up for a session at 12 PM or 2 PM.

