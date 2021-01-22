10 Decadent Pie Recipes From DC Chefs for National Pie Day

We’re not big fans of ‘National fill-in-the-food Day’ marketing gimmicks, but then we figured, there’s never a wrong time to share a bunch of pie recipes. Here are a few from our archives (many from DC restaurants of yore).

Baked and Wired’s Peaches-and-Cream Pie

One of the Georgetown bakery’s very best summer offerings.

BlackSalt’s Caramel/Apple Streusel Pie

A nice one to cap off a fall or winter dinner.

NoPa’s Peach-Melba Handpies

Remember Ashok Bajaj’s Penn Quarter restaurant? It closed in 2019 but this folksy recipe lives on.

Founding Farmers’ Chicken Pot Pie

Don’t be afraid to improvise with this one.

Bar Pilar’s Buttermilk Pie

I still make this all the time—it’s so easy and not too sweet.

General Store’s Coconut-Cream Pie

Gillian Clark (sadly) doesn’t run restaurants around here anymore, but her homey Silver Spring spot was a big hit in its day. As was this pie.

Againn’s Banoffee Pie

OK this is a real memory-lane spot, but the long-closed DC restaurant’s does a mason-jar version of this British classic. It’s legit.

Buzz Bakery’s Brown-Sugar Pie

The Alexandria bakery’s long-departed pastry chef Lisa Scruggs is behind this confection.

Tabard Inn’s Crab Tart

This recipe is meant for summer produce, but you could certainly play around with ingredients.

Red Truck Bakery’s Pumpkin Pie

I don’t care if it’s not anywhere near Thanksgiving. It’s the best.

