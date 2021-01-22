Food

10 Decadent Pie Recipes From DC Chefs for National Pie Day

It’s pie day, pie day, you gotta get down on pie day.

Written by
Published on
Red Truck Bakery's pumpkin pie. Photograph by Scott Suchman

We’re not big fans of ‘National fill-in-the-food Day’ marketing gimmicks, but then we figured, there’s never a wrong time to share a bunch of pie recipes. Here are a few from our archives (many from DC restaurants of yore).

Baked and Wired’s Peaches-and-Cream Pie
One of the Georgetown bakery’s very best summer offerings.

BlackSalt’s Caramel/Apple Streusel Pie
A nice one to cap off a fall or winter dinner.

NoPa’s Peach-Melba Handpies
Remember Ashok Bajaj’s Penn Quarter restaurant? It closed in 2019 but this folksy recipe lives on.

Founding Farmers’ Chicken Pot Pie
Don’t be afraid to improvise with this one.

Bar Pilar’s Buttermilk Pie
I still make this all the time—it’s so easy and not too sweet.

General Store’s Coconut-Cream Pie
Gillian Clark (sadly) doesn’t run restaurants around here anymore, but her homey Silver Spring spot was a big hit in its day. As was this pie.

Againn’s Banoffee Pie
OK this is a real memory-lane spot, but the long-closed DC restaurant’s does a mason-jar version of this British classic. It’s legit.

Buzz Bakery’s Brown-Sugar Pie
The Alexandria bakery’s long-departed pastry chef Lisa Scruggs is behind this confection.

Tabard Inn’s Crab Tart
This recipe is meant for summer produce, but you could certainly play around with ingredients.

Red Truck Bakery’s Pumpkin Pie
I don’t care if it’s not anywhere near Thanksgiving. It’s the best.

More:
Ann Limpert
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

