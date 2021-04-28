Celebrate Mother’s Day With Brunch, Dinner, and Takeout at These DC-Area Restaurants

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 9—still different this year, but opportunities to toast mom with mimosas remain a fixture of the holiday. Chefs around DC are offering options to celebrate the influential women in your life, whether you’re comfortable dining at a restaurant, indoors and outdoors, or prefer an intimate affair at home.

Annabelle

2132 Florida Ave., NW

Mark Mother’s Day at the seasonal American dining room and patio, where chef Frank Ruta is serving a three course prix-fixe brunch for $60 per person. The menu includes a lobster omelette, soft shell crab sandwich, and seasonal berry tart dolloped with chamomile cream. Details: Dine-in, pick-up, and delivery.

Baker’s Daughter and Gravitas

1402 Okie St., NE

Start the morning at home with a $65 brunch box for two from Matt Baker’s Ivy City cafe and market. Pair cold pressed juice in flavors like summery watermelon with brioche French toast, breakfast taquitos, or shakshuka (plus cheese boards and cocktails for an additional price). At sister Michelin-starred restaurant Gravitas, there’s a $75 prix-fixe with smoked salmon Benedicts, indoor our outdoor. Details: Pick-up only on May 8 and May 9 for Baker’s Daughter; reserve Grativas online.

Colada Shop

1405 T St., NW; 10 Pearl St., SW; 7993 Tuckerman Ln., Potomac

The colorful Cuban cafes are trading out the typical floral bouquet for a half dozen flower-shaped guava pastries as part of its $60 Mother’s Day to-go kit. Wash down bacon-egg-cheese empanadas and cheesy croquetas with DIY mimosas. Details: Pick-up and delivery.

Feast by Nina May

Nina May’s delivery service is compiling an $100 menu for two featuring seasonal and local ingredients—think Maryland crab cakes and springy rhubarb pound cake. Diners can opt for mimosas or go the non-alcoholic route with a sampling of fruity sodas. Details: Delivery only on May 7 and May 8.

Fight Club

623 Pennsylvania Ave., NE

Beuchert’s Saloon transformed into sandwich shop Fight Club during the pandemic, but you can taste some of the previous incarnation’s dishes during Mother’s Day brunch on the patio. The $40 prix-fixe menu features decadent cinnamon rolls, chicken and waffles, and cheddar grits with shrimp. Make it a boozy brunch with bottomless mimosas for $18. Details: Dine-in only.

Imperfecto

1124 23rd St., NW

Enrique Limardo’s newly opened dining room in West End is unveiling a brunch menu for the first time on Mother’s Day. Expect modernist details in dishes that combine Latin and Mediterranean flavors. Sister restaurant Seven Reasons also recently launched brunch and is celebrating the holiday in the dining room and patio. Details: Dine-in only.

Jont and Bresca

1904 14th St., NW; 1906 14th St NW

Chef Ryan Ratino’s newly Michelin anointed two-star tasting room, Jont, celebrates the holiday with a luxurious a luxurious 14-course meal priced at $295 per person, noon to 7 PM. At one-star Bresca, a family-style springtime feast is $95 per person. Details: Dine-in only.

Kinship

1015 7th St., NW

If you want to treat mom to a Michelin experience at home, chef Eric Ziebold is preparing a Mother’s Day a la carte menu to-go with dishes for brunch, lunch, and dinner, plus packages like lunch-for-two ($92 per person). The indoor dining room also serves Mother’s Day dinner. Looking for a lovely gift? The restaurant’s new Kinship Collection is a good place to start, or reserve a bouquet—part of a collaboration with House of Jeanne Flowers—for $75. Details: Pick-up and dine-in.

NaRa-Ya

88 District Sq., SW

The Wharf’s luxe new Japanese restaurant is offering options for brunch with views of the Potomac River. There’s a five-course menu ($95 per person) featuring wagyu tartare and miso brown butter lobster tail, or opt for the $55 brunch with Japanese-inspired plates like pillowy milk bread French toast and omurice omelets stuffed with vegetable fried rice. Details: Dine-in only.

Pennyroyal Station

3310 Rhode Island Ave., Mount Rainier

The recently opened New American restaurant in Mt. Ranier is previewing its incoming brunch menu on Mother’s Day, available to order on the patio and in the dining room. The morning menu is likely to include comfort food classics in the homey space like crab deviled eggs and fried chicken. Details: Dine-in only.

Rasika/Rasika West End

633 D St., NW; 1190 New Hampshire Ave., NW

Ashkok Bajaj’s Indian restaurants are serving three-course menus for $55 per person. The West End location is slinging lamb schnitzel and cheese-stuffed rice lentil pancakes while the Penn Quarter spot is plating spicy potato wada pao and eggs scrambled with masala and curry hollandaise. Both locations end the meal with a sampling of desserts including masala chai cheesecake and saffron bread pudding. Details: Dine-in only.

Rose’s Luxury

717 8th St., SE

Bring Aaron Silverman’s eclectic kitchen into your home with a $150 brunch for two. The kitchen is packing up poppyseed muffins, smoked salmon salad sprinkled with everything bagel spice, breakfast potatoes dipped in garlic aioli, and more. Details: Pick-up only from May 7 to May 9.

Stable

1324 H St., NE

H Street’s Swiss spot is putting together an $85 brunch box with pastries like flaky croissants, Swiss wurzel bread, and Swiss-style doughnuts for breakfast in bed. Top breads with smoked salmon, flower-shaped cheese, and chicken liver pâté. The package also includes a bottle of bubbly and orange juice for make-your-own mimosas. Details: Pick-up only.

ThinkFoodGroup

Zaytinya, Jaleo (Penn Quarter and Crystal City), and Oyamel

Jose Andres’s restaurants celebrate Mother’s Day, whether you’re looking for spring pea tzatziki and lamb at Zaytinya (part of a three-course lunch for $39 per person); half-price mimosas and brunch tapas at Jaleo (plus $45 and $55 tastings); and a taco package with beers and margs from Oyamel ($85, serves four). Details: Dine-in and pickup available.

Xiquet

2404 Wisconsin Ave., NW

The new Michelin-starred Spanish spot from Danny Lledo offers two options for the holiday: a four-course tasting menu at home ($85 per person) with Valencian specialties, or three-and-five-course dining room lunch menus ($90 per person for three course, and $150 per person for five course). Each guest will also be greeted with a complimentary glass of cava. Details: Pick-up and dine-in; reservations can be made on Tock.

