This Might Be the Chicest Micro-Wedding We’ve Ever Seen

When Roxanne and Brian realized they’d need to postpone their big wedding in St. Lucia, they planned an affair with just eight guests in a suite at DC’s new Riggs hotel. “We chose the suite specifically because it felt very much like a Parisian pied-à-terre” (reminiscent of their City of Light engagement), says the bride, who designed the wedding herself (she owns the interior-design firm Parlour Design House). The suite served both as the ceremony and dinner space, and they used the adjoining rooms for getting ready.

Not to let the size of the guest list deter a fashion moment, Roxanne wore a Toni Maticevski pantsuit, then changed into a Marchesa Notte gown. The groom also chose two looks, including a custom green-velvet tuxedo and a blue suit, both from his own line, Brian Alexander Bespoke. A floral arch by Love Blooms in front of the fireplace served as the ceremony backdrop. Dinner was served at a ten-person table, with black-and-gold place settings with white napkins and menus featuring the couple’s monogram in black, plus black candles and white-and-green flower arrangements. The newlyweds had a first dance under the suite’s chandelier, then sliced into a two-tier cake. Boxed favors for their guests included coconut oil, candles, and macarons. See the details of their big day, featured in the latest special weddings section of Washingtonian’s January issue, below.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo:

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Getting Ready

The First Look

Details, Details, Details!

The Ceremony

Portraits

The Reception

The Details:

Photography: Iris Mannings | Venue: The Riggs Hotel | Planning & Design: Parlour Design House (bride)| Coordination: André Wells | Florist: Love Blooms | Bridal Attire: Toni Maticevski (ceremony); Marchesa Notte (dinner); Aquazurra (ceremony shoes); Sophia Webster (dinner shoes) | Grooms Attire: Brian Alexander Bespoke | Makeup Artist: GlamQui | Hairstylist: Ashley Ryles, Naturally Phenomenal Hair (bride); Russ Spry (groom) | Cake: Couture Cakes by Sabrina | Stationery: Fiona’s Notes | Violinist: Kendall Isadore | Officiant: Pastor Louis J. Fields, Jr. | Videography: Bricks Group Media | Gift Boxes: Parlour Design House

Join the conversation!