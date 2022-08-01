On July 27th, 2022, Washingtonian’s 500 Most Influential Celebration commenced at Union Station in the East Hall. Over 200 guests enjoyed delicious sips, bites, and entertainment to honor esteemed leaders featured in Washingtonian’s 500 Most Influential People feature curated by journalist David Catanese.

Attendees sipped summer-inspired cocktails crafted by Design Cuisine, courtesy of Breakthru Beverage Group, and relished a variety of delectable hors d’oeuvres and festive desserts. Special Events at Union Station and DC Rental heightened the elegant decor, by integrating a patriotic palette adorned with brocade and gold. Guests enjoyed uncovering personality traits with internationally renowned handwriting expert Beverley East and custom engraved Washingtonian tumblers and glasses by Pretty Mail Calligraphy. Photo stations provided by Washington Talent Agency provided guests with an opportunity to take custom Washingtonian cover photos to commemorate the moment.

Later in the evening, CEO and President of Washingtonian, Catherine Merrill Williams, shared heartfelt remarks with the audience:

“To paraphrase Teddy Roosevelt, it is a lot easier to be the critic than the one in the ring fighting the fight. I deeply wish the rest of the country could know and understand the work of the people in this room – from healthcare advocates to immigration, to energy and education, to business. Thank you for doing your best every day to make America a better place to live.”

Thank you to our sponsors for making this event possible:

Gold Sponsors: Amazon, American Bankers Association, United Airlines, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Silver Sponsors: American Beverage Association, AT&T, Charter Communications, CVS Health, NextEra Energy, and NFP.

Thank you to our event vendor partners: Design Cuisine, Special Events at Union Station, DC Rental, Breakthru Beverage, Washington Talent Agency, and Lee’s Card and Flower Shop.

A portion of the proceeds from the event, will be donated to the Trust for the National Mall, an organization dedicated to preserving, restoring, and enriching, our nation’s treasures.

Photographs by Dan Swartz/Revamp and Jeff Elkins

