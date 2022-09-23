Magazine Issues

October 2022: Winery Day Trips

Take a peek inside the October issue on newsstands now.

Written by | Published on
On the cover photograph by Jontell Parham, courtesy of Potomac Point Winery.

This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

Photograph courtesy of Stone Tower Winery.

Winery Day Trips

More than 30 of our favorite wineries that are worth a visit this fall, whether you’re looking for a romantic outing, a tasty Sunday brunch, or a fun place to picnic with friends. By Nancy Bauer.

 

Photograph by Jim Preston.

Ready for Takeoff

Almost four years into a seven-year, roughly $1 billion renovation, the National Air and Space Museum will reopen eight of its 23 exhibits on October 14. Take a peek behind the scenes. By Jessica Ruf.

 

Photograph by Jeff Elkins

The Terrible, No Good, Very Bad Georgetown Election

What does it mean for the future of US politics when a university that grooms some of the country’s future leaders is already having scandalous elections? By Sylvie McNamara.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Photograph courtesy of Throne Labs.

Relief Pitchers: Throne Labs wants you to use its fancy public potties. By Grace Deng.

Local Color: DC’s most impermanent art. By Grace Deng.

Cool in a Crisis: A former hostage negotiator has advice for businesses. By Luke Mullins.

A Haunted Past: Washington fiction with an eerie twist. By Damare Baker.

Secret Rendezvous: Chatting with a top intelligence insider. By Andrew Beaujon.

Big Picture: The factory behind those iconic bushel crab baskets. By Jessica Ruf. Photograph by Jay Fleming.

Where & When

Photograph courtesy of RCA Records.

10 Things You Really Ought to Do This Month. By Washingtonian Staff.

IQ

Photograph by Larry Cole.

Interview: Can this mathematician convince readers to love numbers like he does? By Andrew Beaujon.

A Pastry mystery: What happened to all the prune Danish? By Rob Brunner.

LIFE, HEALTH & TRAVEL

Photograph by Jeff Elkins

Coats of Many Colors: The vibrant wardrobe in one couple’s “Peacock Closet.” By Amy Moeller.

Shot of Hope for Cancer: A vaccine may someday help beat breast cancer. By Ayren Jackson-Cannady.

Does Your Child Need a Tutor? Here’s how to find and hire a good one. By Damare Baker.

TASTE

tipping service charge
Photograph by Jeff Elkins

The New Rules of Tipping: Confused about how you should handle gratuities at restaurants these days? You’re not alone. By Jessica Sidman.

Buried Treasure: Périgord truffles from Virginia? Yes, really. By Nevin Martell.

The Great Washington Bake-Off: Our area now has a surplus of upscale bakery/cafes that got their start in other cities. How do they compare? By Ann Limpert.

Where the wild things are: A chef is turning diners on to locally foraged ingredients at Bar Ivy. Plus—what’s in season right now. By Nevin Martell.

HOME

Photograph by Laura Metzler.

Dream Kitchens: How to have a sparkling white kitchen without sacrificing warmth. Plus designers, cabinetmakers, countertop fabricators, and other resources to elevate your next renovation. By Michelle Brunner.

The Briefing | Bethesda: The latest food, fun, and other happenings around this ever-changing Mary­land locale. By Cynthia Hacinli.

Back to normal?: The current status of our previously crazy real-estate landscape. By Michele Lerner.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales. By Washingtonian Staff.

How high-school performance choir prepared NBC4’s Jummy Olabanji for the anchor desk. As told to Amy Moeller.

