PHOTOS: Washingtonian’s 10th Annual Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival

On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, 400 guests gathered at Dock5 to kick off the holiday season at Washingtonian’s 10th annual Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival! Attendees enjoyed a premium selection of spirits from 24 distilleries and distributors featuring local and national brands. Upon arrival each attendee received a limited edition Washingtonian tote bag and rocks glass, which guests personalized with a custom engraving from Meant to Be Calligraphy. Over the course of the evening, Get Plated shared delectable bites for guests to enjoy as they sipped delicious spirits, and enjoyed gourmet popcorn and cookies from The Popcorn Bag DC and BK Bakehouse.

Lively musical performances brought guests to the dance floor with sounds from The Rock Creek Kings and Lucy Black Gold. The Washington Area Dart Association provided dart games for attendees to compete for a rare bottle of whiskey from the Mt. Vernon Distillery. Guests also had an opportunity to spin the Celebrity Cruises Prize Wheel for a chance to win a variety of swag and prizes.

Thank you to all of our wonderful partners:

And a special thanks to all of our pouring vendors: