Our Events

PHOTOS: Washingtonian’s 10th Annual Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival

400 attendees came together to enjoy a premium selection of spirits to kick off the holiday season

Written by
| Published on

On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, 400 guests gathered at Dock5 to kick off the holiday season at Washingtonian’s 10th annual Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival! Attendees enjoyed a premium selection of spirits from 24 distilleries and distributors featuring local and national brands. Upon arrival each attendee received a limited edition Washingtonian tote bag and rocks glass, which guests personalized with a custom engraving from Meant to Be Calligraphy. Over the course of the evening, Get Plated shared delectable bites for guests to enjoy as they sipped delicious spirits, and enjoyed gourmet popcorn and cookies from The Popcorn Bag DC and BK Bakehouse. 

Lively musical performances brought guests to the dance floor with sounds from The Rock Creek Kings and Lucy Black Gold. The Washington Area Dart Association provided dart games for attendees to compete for a rare bottle of whiskey from the Mt. Vernon Distillery. Guests also had an opportunity to spin the Celebrity Cruises Prize Wheel for a chance to win a variety of swag and prizes. 

Thank you to all of our wonderful partners: 

And a special thanks to all of our pouring vendors:

 

Melissa Rich, Quinn Rounsaville, Megan Rounsaville, Jermar Rountree (2023 DC Teacher of the Year)
Kevin Brown, Andrea Husbands, Bo Williams, Sharon Haddock, Brandon Jackson
Maria Piso from Celebrity Cruises showing off their prize wheel!
Celebrity Cruises lounge
Leo Boccalon, Alexa Castellano, Kendra Blandon, William Atchisson
Blossom Beverages team Stephen Kae, David Jack, Lindsay Gill
Nyomi Guzman, Samantha Huynh
Enjoying the lounge with furniture from Something Vintage
Rock Creek Kings band members Christopher Lawrence, Jonah Belser, Evan Moses
Crowd view of Dock5
David and Dani Sauter
Lucy Black Gold’s tunes brought all of the guests on the dance floor!
Keller Gordon, Tori Martin, Katharine Templeton, Eli Schmidt, Hannah Guy, Isabel Herrick, Ben Hartheimer, Julia Warnock
Jewel Smith, Karlyn Kieffer
Sami Schneider, Alex Blackburn, Jess Henry enjoying Blossom Beverages
Christine Del-Vecchio, Michelle Ortanez
Javier Martinez, Joel Fernandez, Louis Bell

More:
Hannah Guy-Mozenter
Hannah Guy-Mozenter

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day