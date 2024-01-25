This Backyard Wedding Is an Instant All-Time Favorite

Kelli and Colin’s wedding had a subtle (but sweet!) bumblebee theme. The two tied the knot in the backyard of Colin’s grandparent’s home and were actually inspired by a beehive at the residence.

“As we were planning out the day with our planner, we kept mentioning a tree in the backyard where a naturally occurring beehive has been for 12 consecutive summers,” says Kelli. Adding that they wanted to avoid that part of the yard because of the bees. “However, due to some unforeseen weather and the need to tent the front lawn, we had no choice but to use the yard with the bees for our ceremony,” Kelli says. “It ended up being better than we could have ever imagined, and we’re glad the bees got to be part of our day.”

To play up the theme, the decor included jars of honey placed at each table and bee illustrations on cocktail napkins. See more of their outdoor garden wedding, (which also features food trucks in lieu of traditional caterers!) below.

The Details