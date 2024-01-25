Weddings

This Backyard Wedding Is an Instant All-Time Favorite

There were food trucks, a dog, and a subtle—but sweet!—bumblebee theme.

Written by | Photographed by David Abel Photography | Published on

Kelli and Colin’s wedding had a subtle (but sweet!) bumblebee theme. The two tied the knot in the backyard of Colin’s grandparent’s home and were actually inspired by a beehive at the residence.

“As we were planning out the day with our planner, we kept mentioning a tree in the backyard where a naturally occurring beehive has been for 12 consecutive summers,” says Kelli. Adding that they wanted to avoid that part of the yard because of the bees. “However, due to some unforeseen weather and the need to tent the front lawn, we had no choice but to use the yard with the bees for our ceremony,” Kelli says. “It ended up being better than we could have ever imagined, and we’re glad the bees got to be part of our day.” 

To play up the theme, the decor included jars of honey placed at each table and bee illustrations on cocktail napkins. See more of their outdoor garden wedding, (which also features food trucks in lieu of traditional caterers!) below. 

06_11_22_Wedding-0008
06_11_22_Wedding-0023
06_11_22_Wedding-0108
06_11_22_Wedding-0197
06_11_22_Wedding-0239
06_11_22_Wedding-0250
06_11_22_Wedding-0299
06_11_22_Wedding-0324

06_11_22_Wedding-0390
06_11_22_Wedding-0406

06_11_22_Wedding-0482
06_11_22_Wedding-0505
06_11_22_Wedding-0545
06_11_22_Wedding-0585
06_11_22_Wedding-0543
06_11_22_Wedding-0640
06_11_22_Wedding-0638
06_11_22_Wedding-0642

06_11_22_Wedding-0687
06_11_22_Wedding-0742
06_11_22_Wedding-0760
06_11_22_Wedding-0764
06_11_22_Wedding-0882
06_11_22_Wedding-1063

The Details

Photographer: David Abel Photography

Venue: Private Residence

Planning and design: Lauren Bliss Events

Florist: Fleure Studio

Invitations: Merry Maker Fine Paper

Catering: Rappahannock Oyster Co.; Get Cozy Vintage Mobile Bars; Astro Doughnuts and Fried Chicken

Pies: WPA Bakery

Wine: Second Bottle

Beer: Corks & Kegs

Hairstylist: Styles by Ester

Makeup artist: Makeup by Ana B

Bride’s attire: Lillian West from Urban Set Bride

Groom’s attire: Ledbury

Music: Billy Crystal Fingers

