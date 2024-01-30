A Pink and Gold Wedding at the Willard InterContinental

For those who love elegance and show-stopping florals, take a note from Reiko and Kevin’s ballroom wedding. Held at the Willard InterContinental, this opulent celebration spared no details when it came to creating a fairytale-inspired, pink-and-gold setting. From the towering arrangements, consisting of pink-hued roses, white hydrangeas, and greenery foliage, to the Chiavari ghost chairs and silk satin linens, we were oohing and ahhing as we sifted through the photos of this real wedding.

As for our favorite detail, it has to be the decorative tree-inspired seating chart display. “It was an amazing wedding day surprise from their wedding planner, Andrew Roby,” says Reiko. See all the details from their wedding, below.

The Details