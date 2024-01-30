Weddings

A Pink and Gold Wedding at the Willard InterContinental

This ballroom wedding included all the opulent details.

Written by | Photographed by Edward Underwood Photography | Published on

For those who love elegance and show-stopping florals, take a note from Reiko and Kevin’s ballroom wedding. Held at the Willard InterContinental, this opulent celebration spared no details when it came to creating a fairytale-inspired, pink-and-gold setting. From the towering arrangements, consisting of pink-hued roses, white hydrangeas, and greenery foliage, to the Chiavari ghost chairs and silk satin linens, we were oohing and ahhing as we sifted through the photos of this real wedding. 

As for our favorite detail, it has to be the decorative tree-inspired seating chart display. “It was an amazing wedding day surprise from their wedding planner, Andrew Roby,” says Reiko. See all the details from their wedding, below. 

The Details

Photography: Edward Underwood Photography

Venue and catering: Willard InterContinental Washington, D.C.

Planning and design: Andrew Roby Events

Florist: Designs by Oochay

Stationery: Fingers In Ink

Bride’s attire: Martina Liana from Elegance by Roya

Groom’s attire: Bloomingdale’s

Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Lighting: 27 Studios

Rentals: Select Event Group

Linen: BBJ Latavola

Dance floor: Phemstar Event Productions

Music: D.O.F. Entertainment

Videographer: Diego Stuart Films

