A Colorful, English Garden-Party-Inspired Summer Wedding



Marisa and Andy’s colorful, outdoor wedding feels as if it could have been plucked out of a “Bridgerton” scene. The day included a rose garden ceremony followed by a tented reception where the couple’s “Victorian-era garden-party” wedding vision truly came to life. Rattan King Louis chairs paired perfectly with the cream-colored linen-draped tables, which were decorated with romantic candle lighting, playful blooms, elegant menu cards, Finezza plates, gold flatware, and crystal champagne coupes. Hanging chandeliers helped set the tone during nightfall where guests were invited to get on the dance floor following their sit-down-dinner, and then indulge in some late-night slices from Renzi’s Pizza. To pay homage to their hometown, favors featured two Baltimore staples: Carey’s Signature Pretzels and Berger Cookies. See the details from their big day below.

The Details