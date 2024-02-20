Weddings

A Colorful, English Garden-Party-Inspired Summer Wedding

The tented affair included a string quartet that played modern music.

Written by | Published on
Photographs by Sarandon Smith


Marisa and Andy’s colorful, outdoor wedding feels as if it could have been plucked out of a “Bridgerton” scene. The day included a rose garden ceremony followed by a tented reception where the couple’s “Victorian-era garden-party” wedding vision truly came to life. Rattan King Louis chairs paired perfectly with the cream-colored linen-draped tables, which were decorated with romantic candle lighting, playful blooms, elegant menu cards, Finezza plates, gold flatware, and crystal champagne coupes. Hanging chandeliers helped set the tone during nightfall where guests were invited to get on the dance floor following their sit-down-dinner, and then indulge in some late-night slices from Renzi’s Pizza. To pay homage to their hometown, favors featured two Baltimore staples: Carey’s Signature Pretzels and Berger Cookies. See the details from their big day below. 

Marisa and Andy: Married
The Details

Photography: Sarandon Smith

Venue and catering: Antrim 1844

Planning and design: Lauren C Events

Florist: Violet Floral Designs

Makeup: Makeup by Kevan

Hairstylist: Vintage Veils

Invitations: Paradise Invitations

Rentals: White Glove Rentals

Linens: Bbj La Tavola

Paper: Stephanie Gould Calligraphy

Music: Two Rivers Chamber Music

Bride’s attire: Cherie Sustainable Bridal

Bridesmaids’ attire: The Dessy Group

Groom’s attire: The Black Tux

Cake: Stone House Cakery

Videographer: Golden Hour Visuals (watch their video here)

