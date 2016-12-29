Sections
Our Most Popular Food and Drink Stories of 2016

By on
The Miracle on Seventh Street AKA The Christmas Bar. Photo by Scott Suchman.
It was a big year for the Michelin guide, Trump hotel restaurant drama, and shirtless men with your mimosas. Take a look at Washingtonian‘s most-read food and drink stories of 2016—right after our 100 Very Best Restaurants ranking and Cheap Eats guide.

1. 12 DC Restaurants Earn Michelin Stars

2. The Christmas Bar Is Coming Back to DC—And It’s Bigger Than Ever

3. DC is Getting an All-Male Burlesque Brunch

4. 24 Amazing DC Bars You Need to Try Now

5. How Donald Trump Lost His DC Restaurants

6. Best Job Ever: The Smithsonian Is Hiring a Craft Beer Historian

7. Here Are Photos of DC Supermarkets Before the 2016 Snowstorm

8. Redline Sports Bar Discriminated Against Former Bartender, Jury Says

9. Nine New Restaurants to Try Now

10. Michel Richard, Famed Washington Chef, Dies at 68

Older stories than continue to be top hits

1. The Best and Worst Sandwiches to Order at Jimmy John’s

2. Here Are Locals’ Favorite Places to Eat Around DC

3. The 10 Best Steakhouses in DC

4. The Healthiest and Worst Smoothies at Smoothie King, Robeks, and Jamba Juice

