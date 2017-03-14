Snow Day Food and Drink Specials Around DC

The federal government remains open through the sleet and snow (with a three hour delay), but you’ll still find plenty of restaurant and bar specials. We’ll update the list throughout the day; email Kayla Randall, Krandall@washingtonian.com
660 Pennsylvania Ave., SE
Early happy hour alert: Capitol Hill’s Spanish cafe starts their “Hemingway hour” at 11:30 am. The full drink and restaurant menu—including a special lentil stew with Iberian meats—is offered at a 20% discount.
2033 M St., NW
All raw bar items and Champagne (by the glass and bottle) are served at half-price at the St. Gregory hotel restaurant.
Takoda Restaurant and Beer Garden
715 Florida Ave., NW
Head to this Shaw spot for $2 off hot toddy cocktails made with Redemption bourbon, tea, and cinnamon syrup ($10).
1443 P St., NW
Grab a spiked chocolate, Natty Boh combo, or spiked caramel cider–all for $4, and a $5 veggie or beef burger if you get hungry.
2007 18th St., NW
Grab an $8 hot cocktail by the fire in the balcony room, or warm up on the heated rooftop terrace. Warming food specials ($8) include grilled cheese with tomato soup. The deals run through the cold weather Tuesday and Wednesday, starting at 5 pm.
3417 Connecticut Ave., NW
Enjoy an all night happy hour at this Cleveland Park restaurant, from 5 pm until close.
2003 18th St., NW
The Adams Morgan pub opens early at 1 pm with a special on a tallboy-and-rye combo ($6).
301 Water St., SE; 1407 T St., NW
Both shops open at 2 pm with a special white hot chocolate in addition to dark cocoa (and of course, frozen treats).
2340 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 438 Massachusetts Ave., NW
Head in to these sibling bars—one in Glover Park, the other Mt. Vernon Triangle—which both open at noon, and serve happy hour until 7 pm. Town Hall will also pour half-price bottles of wine all day.
901 9th St., NW
The Penn Quarter bar and restaurant offers happy hour specials all day with $5 select drafts, $6 house wines, $7 mulled spiced wine, and a $7 cookie dough smash cocktail.
2201 14th St., NW
It’s an all-day happy hour at the bar of Mike Isabella’s sandwich shop/Italian restaurant.
501 Florida Ave., NW
The Royal in LeDetroit Park is hosting all day happy hour that won’t end until close tonight, including $5 house vermouth, $5 draft beers, $2 Miller High Life cans, and $7 classic cocktails and wines.
777 I St., NW
This Chinatown restaurant offers all-day specials including $12 sandwiches, chicken short rib asado special for $30, and a shot of Bulleit and a beer for $12.
2190 Pimmit Dr., Falls Church; 164 Maple Ave. W, Vienna
Warm up with all-day beer specials and $1 hot chocolates at chef Victor Albisu’s taquerias.
2201 14th St., NW; 4900 Hampden Ln., Bethesda; 4000 Wilson Blvd., Arlington
Enjoy an all-day happy hour at the bars of both Taverna and Kouzina, and extended hours for the happy hour menu at Kapnos.
2505 Wisconsin Ave., NW
Celebrate the snow day and Pi Day with $10 pizzas and an all-day happy hour with drink specials like $5 prosecco, $5 red and white wine, $4 beers, $6 Americanos, and $8 for all other cocktails.
108 Rhode Island Ave., NW
Bloomingdale’s Cal-Mex restaurant is open early for lunch today at 11:30 am.
707 6th St., NW
Mike Isabella’s flagship restaurant serves an all-day happy hour at the bar.
1905 9th St., NW
Warm up with hot chocolates and other winter warmers at this Shaw bar.
4000 Wilson Blvd., Arlington
This Mexican cantina in Ballston is offering an all-day happy hour.
Mosaic District, 8296 Glass Alley, Fairfax
If you’re in the Mosaic District, enjoy extended hours for Requin’s happy hour menu.
1073 31st St., NW
The Georgetown restaurant is serving half-priced pizza for lunch and dinner. You can even keep warm outside with restaurant’s overhead heat lamps and big blankets.
301 Water St., SE; 1407 T St., NW
Enjoy $1 off ice cream sundaes at both locations.
2121 P St., NW
Starting at 3 pm, Urbana is offering $5 margherita pizzas, $7 Urbana boilermakers, and $7 special hot cocktails.
819 Upshur St., NW
The bar opens early at 2 pm and has drink specials, including $7 Irish coffees and spiked hot cider.
Restaurant Closures/Delays:
2941 Fairview Park Dr., Falls Church
Closed for lunch and dinner.
705 6th St., NW
Closed for lunch but open for dinner at 5 pm.
400 South Maple Ave., Falls Church
Closed for lunch and dinner.
3512 Connecticut Ave., NW
Chai + Wifi closed today.
3178-B Bladensburg Rd., NE
Tasting room closed tonight.