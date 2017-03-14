Snow Day Food and Drink Specials Around DC

The federal government remains open through the sleet and snow (with a three hour delay), but you’ll still find plenty of restaurant and bar specials. We’ll update the list throughout the day; email Kayla Randall, Krandall@washingtonian.com

Joselito Casa de Comidas

660 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Early happy hour alert: Capitol Hill’s Spanish cafe starts their “Hemingway hour” at 11:30 am. The full drink and restaurant menu—including a special lentil stew with Iberian meats—is offered at a 20% discount.

Tredici Enoteca

2033 M St., NW

All raw bar items and Champagne (by the glass and bottle) are served at half-price at the St. Gregory hotel restaurant.

Takoda Restaurant and Beer Garden

715 Florida Ave., NW

Head to this Shaw spot for $2 off hot toddy cocktails made with Redemption bourbon, tea, and cinnamon syrup ($10).

Commissary

1443 P St., NW

Grab a spiked chocolate, Natty Boh combo, or spiked caramel cider–all for $4, and a $5 veggie or beef burger if you get hungry.

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

2007 18th St., NW

Grab an $8 hot cocktail by the fire in the balcony room, or warm up on the heated rooftop terrace. Warming food specials ($8) include grilled cheese with tomato soup. The deals run through the cold weather Tuesday and Wednesday, starting at 5 pm.

Ripple

3417 Connecticut Ave., NW

Enjoy an all night happy hour at this Cleveland Park restaurant, from 5 pm until close.

The Blaguard

2003 18th St., NW

The Adams Morgan pub opens early at 1 pm with a special on a tallboy-and-rye combo ($6).

Ice Cream Jubilee

301 Water St., SE; 1407 T St., NW

Both shops open at 2 pm with a special white hot chocolate in addition to dark cocoa (and of course, frozen treats).

Town Hall and Sixth Engine

2340 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 438 Massachusetts Ave., NW

Head in to these sibling bars—one in Glover Park, the other Mt. Vernon Triangle—which both open at noon, and serve happy hour until 7 pm. Town Hall will also pour half-price bottles of wine all day.

City Tap

901 9th St., NW

The Penn Quarter bar and restaurant offers happy hour specials all day with $5 select drafts, $6 house wines, $7 mulled spiced wine, and a $7 cookie dough smash cocktail.

G by Mike Isabella

2201 14th St., NW

It’s an all-day happy hour at the bar of Mike Isabella’s sandwich shop/Italian restaurant.

The Royal

501 Florida Ave., NW

The Royal in LeDetroit Park is hosting all day happy hour that won’t end until close tonight, including $5 house vermouth, $5 draft beers, $2 Miller High Life cans, and $7 classic cocktails and wines.

Del Campo

777 I St., NW

This Chinatown restaurant offers all-day specials including $12 sandwiches, chicken short rib asado special for $30, and a shot of Bulleit and a beer for $12.

Taco Bamba

2190 Pimmit Dr., Falls Church; 164 Maple Ave. W, Vienna

Warm up with all-day beer specials and $1 hot chocolates at chef Victor Albisu’s taquerias.

Kapnos/Kouzina/Taverna

2201 14th St., NW; 4900 Hampden Ln., Bethesda; 4000 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Enjoy an all-day happy hour at the bars of both Taverna and Kouzina, and extended hours for the happy hour menu at Kapnos.

Casolare Restaurant

2505 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Celebrate the snow day and Pi Day with $10 pizzas and an all-day happy hour with drink specials like $5 prosecco, $5 red and white wine, $4 beers, $6 Americanos, and $8 for all other cocktails.

El Camino

108 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Bloomingdale’s Cal-Mex restaurant is open early for lunch today at 11:30 am.

Graffiato

707 6th St., NW

Mike Isabella’s flagship restaurant serves an all-day happy hour at the bar.

1905

1905 9th St., NW

Warm up with hot chocolates and other winter warmers at this Shaw bar.

Pepita

4000 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

This Mexican cantina in Ballston is offering an all-day happy hour.

Requin

Mosaic District, 8296 Glass Alley, Fairfax

If you’re in the Mosaic District, enjoy extended hours for Requin’s happy hour menu.

Flavio

1073 31st St., NW

The Georgetown restaurant is serving half-priced pizza for lunch and dinner. You can even keep warm outside with restaurant’s overhead heat lamps and big blankets.

Ice Cream Jubilee

301 Water St., SE; 1407 T St., NW

Enjoy $1 off ice cream sundaes at both locations.

Urbana

2121 P St., NW

Starting at 3 pm, Urbana is offering $5 margherita pizzas, $7 Urbana boilermakers, and $7 special hot cocktails.

Hank’s Cocktail Bar

819 Upshur St., NW

The bar opens early at 2 pm and has drink specials, including $7 Irish coffees and spiked hot cider.

Restaurant Closures/Delays:

2941 Restaurant

2941 Fairview Park Dr., Falls Church

Closed for lunch and dinner.

Daikaya Izakaya

705 6th St., NW

Closed for lunch but open for dinner at 5 pm.

Pizzeria Orso

400 South Maple Ave., Falls Church

Closed for lunch and dinner.

Indique Chai + Wifi

3512 Connecticut Ave., NW

Chai + Wifi closed today.

DC Brau

3178-B Bladensburg Rd., NE

Tasting room closed tonight.

