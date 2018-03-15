These Baltimore Bloggers Dressed Up With Rescue Dogs to Help Get Them Adopted, And The Results Were Adorable.

When Baltimore rescue organization, BARCS, was trying to come up with an idea to help get more dogs adopted, they approached three local fashion and lifestyle bloggers with an idea: what if they planned a shoot and dressed up adoptable rescue dogs as though they were part of a wedding? With the increasing popularity of couples incorporating their pooches into their nuptials, the team surmised that seeing the burly-looking pups dressed up for the big day might bring more people into the shelter. They enlisted the help of three real-life local couples to execute their vision: Ashley Clayton of Never Been So, Michelle Pickens of Crohnically Blonde, and Anna Elizabeth from Lifestyle by Elizabeth Anna.

The ladies grabbed their significant others and headed to Patterson Park for a day of romantic posing and puppy playtime with rescue dogs Pigpen, Charlie, and Millie. Check out the sweet images by Photographer Mattie Riley below.

Ashley Clayton with Pigpen

Michelle Pickens with Charlie

Anna Elizabeth with Millie

The Details

Hayley Garrison Phillips Assistant Editor Hayley is an Assistant Editor at Washingtonian Bride & Groom and Washingtonian. Previously she was the the Style Editor at The Local Palate, a Southern food culture magazine based out of Charleston, South Carolina. She currently resides in Bloomingdale. You can follow her on instagram @wandertaste.