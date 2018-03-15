Weddings

These Baltimore Bloggers Dressed Up With Rescue Dogs to Help Get Them Adopted, And The Results Were Adorable.

Written by

When Baltimore rescue organization, BARCS, was trying to come up with an idea to help get more dogs adopted, they approached three local fashion and lifestyle bloggers with an idea: what if they planned a shoot and dressed up adoptable rescue dogs as though they were part of a wedding? With the increasing popularity of couples incorporating their pooches into their nuptials, the team surmised that seeing the burly-looking pups dressed up for the big day might bring more people into the shelter. They enlisted the help of three real-life local couples to execute their vision: Ashley Clayton of Never Been So, Michelle Pickens of Crohnically Blonde, and Anna Elizabeth from Lifestyle by Elizabeth Anna.

The ladies grabbed their significant others and headed to Patterson Park for a day of romantic posing and puppy playtime with rescue dogs Pigpen, Charlie, and Millie. Check out the sweet images by Photographer Mattie Riley below.

Ashley Clayton with Pigpen

Rescue Puppies BARCS Baltimore Bloggers 2
Rescue Puppies BARCS Baltimore Bloggers 3

Rescue Puppies BARCS Baltimore Bloggers 5
Rescue Puppies BARCS Baltimore Bloggers 6

Michelle Pickens with Charlie

Rescue Puppies BARCS Baltimore Bloggers 8
Rescue Puppies BARCS Baltimore Bloggers 9

Anna Elizabeth with Millie

Rescue Puppies BARCS Baltimore Bloggers 16
Rescue Puppies BARCS Baltimore Bloggers 18
Rescue Puppies BARCS Baltimore Bloggers 17
Rescue Puppies BARCS Baltimore Bloggers 19

The Details

Photographer: Mattie Riley | Venue: Patterson Park, Baltimore | Styling and Planning: Social Graces Wedding & Events | Florist: Fleur de Lis Florist | Dog Handling & Car: Furever and Fur Always | Dogs: BARCS Animal Rescue | Models: Ashley Clayton of Never Been So, Michelle Pickens of Crohnically Blonde, and Anna Elizabeth from Lifestyle by Anna Elizabeth | Bridal Gowns: TLC Bridal Boutique | Suiting: Christopher Schafer Clothier | Hair: All Things Beautiful by Brooke Roush | Makeup: Makeup by Farren | Jewelry: J’Adorn Design |  Invitation Suite: Bare Ink Co. 

Assistant Editor

Hayley is an Assistant Editor at Washingtonian Bride & Groom and Washingtonian. Previously she was the the Style Editor at The Local Palate, a Southern food culture magazine based out of Charleston, South Carolina. She currently resides in Bloomingdale. You can follow her on instagram @wandertaste.

