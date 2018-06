Want inspiration for your home bathroom? Excuse yourself to the restroom next time you’re at one of these stylish restaurants.

Wallpaper inspired by cookbooks at DBGB

A disco look at Minibar

Rococo-style mirrors at Succotash

Dark and moody at Métier

Oyster-can labels for wallpaper at The Salt Line

Punk zines on the walls at Bad Saint

This article appeared in the May 2018 issue of Washingtonian.