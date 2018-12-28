Even though Washington Capitals player John Carlson spends his days on the ice, his family is not immune to the cold weather. Take, for example, the photoshoot the young family did for their holiday Christmas cards: “Everyone was so helpful trying to get the pictures done with the kids in the cold!” says Gina Carlson.

Dawn Crothers, the owner of wedding rentals company Something Vintage, originally worked with the Carlsons coordinating their wedding, but was struck by the family’s kindness. “They are they are a beautiful family inside and out,” she says. When Crothers realized it was their youngest son’s first Christmas, she reached out with an interest in doing a family portrait session—styled in a manner befitting of a hometown hero, of course—with all profits going to Saint Jude’s Hospital.

“We had visions of them walking amidst the Christmas trees and their two adorable kiddos cuddling on our vintage sled! Luckily, they were on board (and willing to brave the cold with us!),” says Crothers. The team headed to Gaver Christmas Tree Farm in Frederick, Maryland, for the shoot, and the results managed to capture all the joy and excitement of the start of new family traditions.

“It’s always nice to work with Dawn because it brings back memories from our wedding and all the pieces that were there on the day we got married” says Carlson, “…now with two little people, too!” Check out the images below courtesy of Angela Newton Roy Photography.

“The team at Sweet Root Village created an over-the-top, gorgeous arrangement for us complete with peonies, yummy seasonal textures, and the prettiest white blooms” says Crothers. “We wanted the Carlson’s photos to feel cozy and festive, while still offering a more modern twist on traditional Christmas decor. Think onyx place settings, gold and brass accents, and lots of natural wood.”

“Since handmade and vintage pieces are our obsession,” says Crothers, “we opted to make the centerpiece of the shoot a cozy lounge featuring a mid-century sofa we reupholstered in a crisp, white fabric and a pair of vintage rust-colored chairs.”

“The third set-up included our vintage, carved oak fireplace mantel! We snagged this beauty from a row house in Columbia Heights, and knew it would be perfect for these photos. We always believe that something beautiful happens when you choose hand-salvaged timber and heirloom furniture,” says Crothers.

