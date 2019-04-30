This Northern Virginia Barn Wedding Took Rustic to a Whole New Level

Though Courtney McKay and Jose Torres were high-school acquaintances in Springfield, their love story didn’t begin until the two joined the same coed soccer team one summer in college. She noticed how genuinely kind he was, and he appreciated how fun she was to be around, despite her shy exterior. On their first date—Valentine’s Day!—full of nerves about taking the relationship beyond friendship, they shared dinner at Momo Sushi in Alexandria. Two years later, Jose proposed on another date night in Old Town.

Courtney, who works in DC’s wedding industry with Select Event Group, says she took care to incorporate details including linens, chargers, and special tables to create a nontraditional yet elegant wedding-day look. The result was vibrant, and a bit rustic. A “fun kickoff to summer,” the couple says, their celebration was full of bright colors and florals indoors and out. Calligraphed marble tiles showed guests where to sit, and a rum mojito and watermelon-strawberry refresher served as signature cocktails. For dinner, the couple honored Jose’s Salvadoran roots with a mix of Latin-inspired dishes paired with lighter seasonal options, and for dessert, the newlyweds served pies in peach melba, Oreo, strawberry-rhubarb, and dark-chocolate pecan.

The Details:

