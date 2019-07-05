Bored of the traditional sweetheart or strapless neckline? Fashion-forward brides searching for their dream gown are in luck! These wedding dresses feature modern necklines that are perfect for a evoking a contemporary look. From structured tops to tulle one-shoulder gowns, here are a few of our favorite wedding dresses with modern necks.

Check out these wedding dresses with modern necklines for a totally one-of-a-kind bridal look.

Wedding Dress: Alexandra Grecco

Wedding Dress: HONOR NYC

Wedding Dress: Willowby by Watters

Wedding Dress: Oscar de la Renta

Wedding Dress: Justin Alexander Signature

Wedding Dress: Ines Di Santo

Wedding Dress: HONOR NYC

